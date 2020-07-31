Dr. Fauci warned the Trump administration in 2017 it would face a surprise disease outbreak

Dr. Anthony Fauci, now 79, was warning about the deadly potential of pandemics long before COVID-19 first surfaced in Mainland China in late 2019. Reporter McKenzie Sadeghi, in USA Today, fact-checks reports that Fauci warned President Donald Trump’s incoming administration about the possibility of a deadly outbreak in early 2017 and examines what the expert immunologist had to say three and a half years ago.
Sadeghi writes that it is inaccurate to claim that Fauci was warning about COVID-19 specifically in 2017, as the disease didn’t exist back then. But to say that Fauci was sounding the alarm about pandemics in general, Sadeghi explains, is absolutely correct.
“The claim that Dr. Anthony Fauci, in 2017, warned the (incoming) Trump administration of the likelihood of an infectious disease outbreak is true based on our research,” Sadeghi reports. “Fauci did not warn about the coronavirus specifically, as some posts claim, but rather, that a more general ‘surprise infectious disease outbreak’ would take place.”
According to Sadeghi, Fauci — in a January 10, 2017 speech — warned Trump’s incoming administration, “There is no question that there will be a challenge to the coming administration in the arena of infectious diseases…. The thing we’re extraordinarily confident about is that we’re going to see this in the next few years.”
That speech, Sadeghi notes, was part of an event billed as “Pandemic Preparedness in the Next Administration,” and Georgetown University has posted Fauci’s speech on YouTube.
Watch the speech below:
As violent crime continued to climb in Chicago and other cities across the country, Attorney General William P. Barr announced that the U.S. Department of Justice was mobilizing to help: Dozens of federal agents would be sent to work with local police to combat gangs and illegal guns.
“Our message to gangs, gang leaders and gang members is this: When we throw the federal book at you, it will be a knockout blow,” Barr said.
That was in 1992, during Barr’s first stint leading the Justice Department, under former President George H.W. Bush.
If it sounds too recent or familiar to have happened nearly three decades ago, that’s because Barr, now attorney general under President Donald Trump, made a strikingly similar announcement on July 22.
In his column for the Daily Beast, conservative commentator Matt Lewis claimed that Donald Trump's professed desire to delay the November election is a sign he knows he's "going down in flames" and that should worry Republicans and Democrats alike because that makes the president dangerous.
Under a headline proclaiming "Trump Finally Admits That His Election Is Swirling Down the Golden Toilet," Lewis -- who abandoned the Republican Party due to Trump -- said the president likely ramped up his claims of a "rigged election" because of terrible economic news on Thursday as a distraction only to make it obvious to all that he knows he's going down to defeat.
Trump's campaign held the rally in Tulsa in an indoor venue where it did not require face masks or social distancing -- but New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman says the president and his advisers have no regrets about how they held the rally.