Egypt court sentences one monk to death, another to life for abbot’s killing
An Egyptian court upheld a death sentence for one Coptic monk and life in prison for another over the killing of the abbot of a desert monastery in 2018, a judicial source said.
In a case that shocked the Middle East’s largest religious minority, Bishop Epiphanius was found with a bleeding head wound after being bludgeoned to death in July 2018.
Epiphanius was the abbot of the Saint Macarius monastery in the plains of Wadi al-Natrun, northwest of the capital Cairo.
Prosecutors said one of the monks, Isaiah, confessed to beating the cleric with a metal bar as the second monk, Philotheos, kept watch.
Authorities blamed the killing on unspecified “differences” between the bishop and the two monks.
Isaiah, whose original name is Wael Saad Tawadros, was later defrocked.
An earlier sentence passed down in April 2019 condemned them both to death.
It was later referred to Egypt’s Grand Mufti, the country’s top theological authority, who is required by law to give his legally non-binding opinion in cases of capital punishment.
Wednesday’s verdict, which cannot be appealed after the Cassation Court upheld it, reduced the sentence for Philotheos to life in prison.
The court said in last year’s ruling the defendants had carried out “one of the greatest crimes”, according to a court official.
“(Their) status as monks did not stop them from carrying out this crime, the place of the crime did not deter them, and they did not care about the advanced age of the victim or his religious status,” it said.
In the wake of the bishop’s killing, Egypt’s Coptic Church placed a one-year moratorium on accepting new monks.
It also banned monks from social media, tightened financial controls and refocused attention on spiritual life.
Coptic Christians make up about 10-15 percent of Egypt’s predominantly Sunni Muslim population of over 100 million.
The country’s vast desert are home to some of Christianity’s oldest monasteries.
© 2020 AFP
Breaking Banner
Trump rages at Fifth Avenue Black Lives Matter sign that will ‘denigrate’ the ‘luxury’ area around Trump Tower
President Donald Trump on Wednesday accused New York City of "denigrating" the area around Trump Tower by painting a "Black Lives Matter" sign on 5th Avenue.
Writing on Twitter, the president complained that the sign was supposedly an attack on law enforcement officers, and then went on to say it would harm his brand by being painted so close to his signature building.
"NYC is cutting Police $’s by ONE BILLION DOLLARS, and yet the NYC Mayor is going to paint a big, expensive, yellow Black Lives Matter sign on Fifth Avenue, denigrating this luxury Avenue," the president wrote. "Maybe our GREAT Police, who have been neutralized and scorned by a mayor who hates & disrespects them, won’t let this symbol of hate be affixed to New York’s greatest street."
Breaking Banner
Ohio ice cream shop begs customers to stop berating teenager workers for wearing masks
A northern Ohio ice cream shop is begging its customers to stop berating teenage workers for wearing masks.
Workers at Mootown Creamery in Berea are wearing masks to slow the spread of coronavirus, but the shop's owner asked customers to stop mistreating the mostly teenage girls who serve up ice cream, milkshakes and other treats, reported WJW-TV.
“Do you know how hard it is to work a summer rush in a face mask?" the shop's owner posted on Facebook. "With a line of customers to the door, some waiting outside, online orders dinging on a tablet, the phone ringing off the hook — and then have a customer throw a temper tantrum in the store calling the girls ‘paranoid’ or ‘anti-American’ or even worse – CUSS AT THEM!"
Breaking Banner
Texas’ Lt. Gov blasts Fauci as coronavirus surges in his state: ‘I don’t need his advice anymore’
Texas recently reported a record-breaking 6,975 new infections of coronavirus. But Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick says he will not be taking the advice of top infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci.
“Locking down doesn’t work! If it did, [California and New York] would be doing better than Texas," Patrick told Fox News' Laura Ingraham. "Fauci said today that he’s concerned about states like Texas that skipped over certain things. He doesn’t know what he’s talking about. We haven’t skipped over anything. The only thing I’m skipping over is listening to him. … He has been wrong every time on every issue. I don’t need his advice anymore."