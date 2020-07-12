Erdogan rebuffs criticism over Byzantine-era monument Hagia Sophia conversion to mosque
Istanbul (AFP) – President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Saturday rejected worldwide condemnation over Turkey’s decision to convert the Byzantine-era monument Hagia Sophia back into a mosque, saying it represented his country’s will to use its “sovereign rights”.Erdogan, who critics say is chipping away at the Muslim-majority country’s secular pillars, announced Friday that Muslim prayers would begin on July 24 at the UNESCO World Heritage site.In the past, he has repeatedly called for the stunning building to be renamed as a mosque and in 2018, he recited a verse from the Koran at Hagia Sophia. “T…
Nothing gives champagne its fizz like a humble radish
Paris (AFP) - Forget Beluga caviar, foie gras, smoked salmon or ortolan, the tiny bird that French gourmets put a napkin over their heads to eat so they can savour every last second of their unique aroma.No, the food that goes best with the finest champagne is the humble radish.The discovery was made by the celebrated French chemist and wine expert Jacques Puisais, now 93, who has spent the last half century unsparingly researching which food goes best with different wines.Didier Depond, the head of the venerable Delamotte champagne house, is so convinced of the validity of Puisais' science he... (more…)
Mixed reaction from Hong Kong expats to UK visas offer
London (AFP) - Hong Kong expatriates living in Britain have welcomed London's pledge of "a pathway to future citizenship" for millions of the territory's residents after China imposed a controversial security law there.But they warned this "message of hope" would not help many, including those born after Hong Kong's 1997 return to Chinese rule and now aged over 18 -- people at the forefront of protests against Beijing. "It is helpful -- it sends a strong message of hope to Hong Kongers, many of whom are waiting to be rescued from their city," a 35-year-old financial analyst living in London si... (more…)