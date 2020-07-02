Quantcast
Eric Trump mocked for tweeting image of Ghislaine Maxwell with Clintons — when his dad hung out with her repeatedly

Published

1 min ago

on

On Thursday, following the arrest of former Jeffrey Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell, Eric Trump posted a picture of Maxwell at Chelsea Clinton’s wedding.

He was immediately deluged in scorn from social media, as commenters reminded him of all the pictures of Maxwell with his own father.

Mayor spikes effort to paint ‘thin blue line’ at police station: ‘Requests from white supremacists have no place’

Published

6 mins ago

on

July 2, 2020

By

The mayor of Tuscon has stopped an effort to paint a "thin blue line" in front of a police station.

"Today, my office was made aware of a request made by an individual with known ties to white supremacist ideology to paint a 'thin blue line' in front of the TPD Headquarters," Mayor Regina Romero wrote in a statement posted to Twitter.

"I unequivocally disavow this effort that serves to incite and divide our community, and minimizes the Black Lives Matter movement," she explained.

"All public art requests, especially those that use City resources, should be treated on a case-by-case basis and consider whether they reflect our City's values. Requests coming from a known white supremacist sympathizer clearly do not pass this test," Romero wrote. "This is unacceptable."

Continue Reading

Trump blasted as ‘mentally deranged’ for focusing on cable news ratings as coronavirus surges across America

Published

41 mins ago

on

July 2, 2020

By

https://twitter.com/Eric_Bjork_1957/status/1278834757141442564

This what the President of the United States is concerned about on a day when the US recorded it's highest number of new cases of coronavirus

— Mark Gray (@rich29uk) July 2, 2020

He probably gets briefed on CNN reports instead of things that matter. That would make tons of sense considering

Continue Reading
 

Fox News host asks how mask-wearing became ‘political’ — after his network spent months politicizing it

Published

44 mins ago

on

July 2, 2020

By

On Thursday, in the wake of President Donald Trump announcing that he actually likes the way he looks in a protective face mask, Fox & Friends co-anchor Steve Doocy bemoaned the fact that America ever let mask-wearing become a political controversy. “For some reason, over the last couple of weeks, a month, masks have become political,” said Doocy.

Writing for The Daily Beast, Justin Baragona and Maxwell Tani pointed to a key source of politicization of masks — Doocy's own network.

Continue Reading
 
 
