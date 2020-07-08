Quantcast
Evangelical minister in Mike Pence’s Indiana prayer group says he’s voting for Biden

Published

7 mins ago

on

An evangelical minister who once read Scripture with Vice President Mike Pence as part of a prayer group he held during his tenure as an Indiana congressman says that he’ll be voting for former Vice President Joe Biden this fall.

In an interview with The Atlantic, the Reverend Rob Schenck says that he’s been encouraging his longtime acquaintance to be true to his Christian faith instead of acting as a full-time surrogate for President Donald Trump.

“If he were to seek pastoral counseling from me, I would say to him, ‘Brother Mike, Jesus commands you to love your neighbor, not love your boss,'” he says.

The minister also said he recently sent Pence a letter encouraging him to be a truth teller and to not feel duty-bound to repeat Trump’s nonstop stream of falsehoods.

“I conveyed in the letter that that was one of the greatest failures of this administration: truth-telling,” Schenck said. “I was trying to say to him, ‘You need to be a truth-teller.'”

The minister also revealed that his vote for Biden will be his first vote for a Democratic candidate since he backed fellow evangelical Christian Jimmy Carter in 1976.


Blowing the lid off the billionaires’ big con — and its deadly link to the coronavirus pandemic

Published

16 mins ago

on

July 8, 2020

By

About 75 percent of Americans trusted the federal government to “do what is right” when polled during most of the last years of the Eisenhower administration and early years of Lyndon B. Johnson’s presidency.

In 2019, when the Pew Research Center released its most recent poll of public trust in the government, only 17 percent of Americans trusted their government. It’s so bad that armed protesters have shown up nationwide to protest the “tyranny” of having to wear masks during a pandemic… and have been cheered on by the president of the United States and Fox News.

Activism

Video catches woman claiming to be ‘doctor’ refusing to wear mask at Costco: ‘Do you understand science?’

Published

51 mins ago

on

July 8, 2020

By

A woman who claimed to be a doctor was chastised for not wearing a mask at a Costco store.

Video of the incident was shared on Twitter on Tuesday.

In the video, a man encourages the woman to put on her mask, which she is holding in her hand. The woman's elderly mother also appears mask-free in the video.

"Call the police," the woman says in a mocking tone. "Shame me like an ass, go ahead."

"You can put it on right now, ma'am," the cameraman insists.

"I'll do that when I'm ready," she replies. "Do you understand science?"

"Science?" the man remarks. "Maybe better than you do. Apparently, I'm the one protecting other people by wearing a mask."

