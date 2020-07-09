‘Everybody down’: What happened at the Seattle CHOP shooting that killed a teenager and led to the area’s shutdown?
SEATTLE — Just before two teenagers were shot at the Capitol Hill Organized Protest in the early morning hours of June 29, the scene outside the closed Seattle police East Precinct was one of confused chaos.People ran. They yelled. There were unconfirmed reports of multiple shooters and multiple vehicles involved. The shooting killed 16-year-old Antonio Mays Jr., left a 14-year-old boy in serious condition with gunshot wounds and effectively ended the city’s waning tolerance toward the protest zone known as CHOP. Seattle police have given few details about the shooting and said the crime scene w…
The Supreme Court just wimped out on Trump’s tax returns — and handed him a political victory
A cowardly Supreme Court punted today on the criminal investigation into whether Donald Trump, his Trump Organization and others are major league criminal tax cheats.
The high court held that while Trump cannot shield his tax and business records from New York State prosecutors, Trump was entitled to pursue procedural challenges. That could mean months, even years, of delay in the garden variety criminal investigation by Manhattan prosecutors into whether Trump is a garden variety tax cheat.
In its weasely Trump case decision the Supreme Court stood yet again for the idea that you can get as much justice as you can afford, as I’ll explain below.
WATCH: White woman calls the cops on Black man for sitting in his car in front of his house
Yet another "Karen" video has emerged on social media, this time showing a woman harassing a Black man for the simple act of sitting in car in front of his own house.
"Didn't think this would happen to me," the man says as the video starts. In the background, the clearly agitated woman says she's taking down his license plate and that she's already called police.
The man then explains that he's at his house, to which the woman responds while standing on his doorstep, "Why don't you come into your f*cking house?"
‘If I’m Trump — I’m scared right now’: MSNBC’s Neal Katyal says Trump’s taxes will likely come out before election
MSNBC legal analyst Neal Katyal on Thursday argued that President Donald Trump has reason to worry about the Supreme Court's ruling that he could not simply ignore subpoenas for information about his personal finances.
During an appearance on the network, Katyal said he disagreed with analysis saying that Trump should view the 7-2 SCOTUS ruling as a mixed bag, since it gave him the opportunity to continue fighting subpoenas even as it denied his ability to dismiss them outright.