Ex-CDC official tears into Trump allies for rejecting masks for big Texas event

On Wednesday’s edition of CNN’s “OutFront,” Dr. William Schaffner, a former official with the Centers for Disease Control, laid into President Donald Trump and his allies for foregoing protective face masks at his gathering in Midland, Texas.

“I want to show again the video from the president’s events today,” said host Erin Burnett. “And you know, no mask, no social distancing for a lot of people, which is deeply troubling. And former Energy Secretary Rick Perry presumably coming in contact with the president, would have been tested, but no example being set. The VIPs, no one wearing them at all. And Trump’s former doctor turned congressional candidate, Ronny Jackson, no mask. What goes through your mind when you see this, Dr. Schaffner?”

ADVERTISEMENT

“The three D’s,” said Schaffner. “Depressing, distressing, and as we say in our family, D-U-M, dumb.”

“It’s inappropriate. We should be wearing masks, all of us all the time,” added Schaffner. “We’re not going to get this virus under control until we all do that. And I mean all of us, from the top to the bottom, from Maine to Southern California, all across the country. We really have to do that. Six-foot distancing. Where are they there in that large group? They shouldn’t be gathering in groups.”

Watch below: