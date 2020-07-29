Ex-CDC official tears into Trump allies for rejecting masks for big Texas event
On Wednesday’s edition of CNN’s “OutFront,” Dr. William Schaffner, a former official with the Centers for Disease Control, laid into President Donald Trump and his allies for foregoing protective face masks at his gathering in Midland, Texas.
“I want to show again the video from the president’s events today,” said host Erin Burnett. “And you know, no mask, no social distancing for a lot of people, which is deeply troubling. And former Energy Secretary Rick Perry presumably coming in contact with the president, would have been tested, but no example being set. The VIPs, no one wearing them at all. And Trump’s former doctor turned congressional candidate, Ronny Jackson, no mask. What goes through your mind when you see this, Dr. Schaffner?”
“The three D’s,” said Schaffner. “Depressing, distressing, and as we say in our family, D-U-M, dumb.”
“It’s inappropriate. We should be wearing masks, all of us all the time,” added Schaffner. “We’re not going to get this virus under control until we all do that. And I mean all of us, from the top to the bottom, from Maine to Southern California, all across the country. We really have to do that. Six-foot distancing. Where are they there in that large group? They shouldn’t be gathering in groups.”
WATCH: Trump fumes at CNN after being confronted for promoting doctor who believes in ‘demon seed’
On Wednesday, President Donald Trump was asked whether he "regrets" promoting Dr. Stella Immanuel, the pro-hydroxychloroquine doctor who alleges illness is caused by "demon seed" and modern medicine uses DNA from aliens.
"Why were you tweeting about that doctor?" asked a reporter.
"I was very impressed with her and other doctors that stood with her," said Trump. "I think she made sense, but I know nothing about her, she made a statement with other respected doctors. She was making a statement about hydroxychloroquine with other doctors that swear by it. They think it's great, but she was not alone. CNN said I said this and I said that. You ought to tell your network the reason the ratings are so bad is because the coverage is so bad, and that goes for MSNBC also. Your network is so dishonest about the coverage about everything and there's the example."
White House advisor hammered on CNN for dodging questions about Trump’s quack ‘alien DNA’ doctor
On CNN Wednesday, anchor John Berman clashed with White House trade adviser Peter Navarro about President Donald Trump's promotion of a quack doctor who believes people are being sickened by demon sex and modern medicine contains DNA from aliens — and his defense of the discredited hydroxychloroquine protocol to treat COVID-19.
"Peter, let me ask you, what's your opinion of Dr. Stella Immanuel?" asked Berman.
"I have no opinion," said Navarro. "I saw the brief, I had no knowledge of her," replied Navarro.
"Hang on," said Berman. "The president is promoting Dr. Stella Immanuel and he tweeted out what she said yesterday ... she said alien DNA is used in medicine."
2020 Election
‘These guys are making me nauseous!’ Regretful Trump voter unloads on GOP during CNN voter panel
A man who voted for President Donald Trump in 2016 told CNN this week that he not only regrets his choice, but he's also sickened by the current state of the entire Republican Party.
During a panel discussion featuring 2016 Trump voters, lifelong Republican Daniel Turner said that he would not be supporting the president again this year, while adding that he's been disgusted by the way Trump-loving Republicans like Reps. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) and Ted Yoho (R-FL) have been behaving.