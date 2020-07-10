‘Exhibit A for obstruction’: Legal experts say Roger Stone’s commutation is all about Trump protecting himself

Former Federal Prosecutor Cynthia Alksne told MSNBC that the recent announcement by President Donald Trump to commute Roger Stone’s sentence is possibly an example of obstruction of justice.

Host Steve Kornacki asked if the commutation would erase the crime from Stone’s record or if that would require a pardon.

“Well, the question is, does he really care?” Alksne asked. “I mean, Roger Stone takes such great pride in being a dirty trickster. I’m not sure he cares about his conviction, the truth of the matter is, as long as he doesn’t have to go to jail. He can continue to appeal and make those attempts, but this isn’t a get out of jail free card. Lots of people are arguing, well, maybe we need to use this as part of an obstruction of prosecution against the president and this is exhibit A, especially given his statements today, that the reason why he thinks the president is going to do it is because, basically, he had goods on the president and he kept silent. So perhaps down the road, there is a prosecution, an obstruction prosecution by a different White House and Justice Department, but it seems unlikely to me, but that’s obviously possible.”

See the video below along with other comments from law experts:

Other lawyers and legal scholars similarly commented:

It’s interesting that not even Barr is giving Trump any cover here — Barr just told ABC News a few days ago that Stone deserves prison https://t.co/hvl8rWQHl0 — Chris Megerian (@ChrisMegerian) July 10, 2020

In Donald Trump's America, Roger Stone is rewarded for lying and Lt. Col. Vindman is punished for telling the truth. — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) July 11, 2020

Trump & Barr have completely corrupted & perverted the law enforcement & criminal justice functions of the executive branch. Trump spits in the face of the jury by commuting Stone’s sentence & Barr’s BOP jails Michael Cohen as punishment for exercising his 1st Amendment rights. — Glenn Kirschner (@glennkirschner2) July 11, 2020

#Trump gives Clemency to a liar who threatened a judge & encouraged election interference. #Obama showed mercy to ordinary ppl w/ harsh sentences who had pd their debt 2 society: “Trump commutes #RogerStone's prison sentence” https://t.co/n3s13k3O7X https://t.co/5uH4b5i1yP — Maya Wiley (@mayawiley) July 11, 2020

House Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff: “Commuting the sentence of Roger Stone, a crony who lied and obstructed our investigation to protect Trump himself, is among the most offensive to the rule of law and principles of justice.“ — Manu Raju (@mkraju) July 11, 2020

Stone’s obstruction was blatant, Mueller found evidence Trump sought to influence him to not testify against him, and Stone received special treatment from the DOJ after not testifying against Trump. Congress needs to find out why. https://t.co/5x0EVpHdmU — Sam Berger (@SamBerger_DC) July 10, 2020

So should all elderly, first-time offenders receive commutations, or just the ones who may have dirt on the guy with the power to provide such relief? https://t.co/2Hc3nLKtkd — Steve Vladeck (@steve_vladeck) July 10, 2020

Trump just commuted Roger Stone’s sentence. Stone lied and intimidated witnesses to hide Trump’s exploitation of the Russian hack of his opponent’s campaign. With Trump there are now two systems of justice in America: One for Trump's criminal friends and one for everyone else. — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) July 11, 2020

And also to spare himself from the public (and the police) learning what Stones knows. https://t.co/DOeAWzWJMu — Susan Hennessey (@Susan_Hennessey) July 11, 2020

An AG who was committed to rule of law principles would resign in protest. https://t.co/lLpmzuCSQa — Joyce Alene (@JoyceWhiteVance) July 11, 2020

Trump has repeatedly sent a clear message: if you keep your mouth shut, you will be rewarded. Right now Michael Cohen is in prison while Roger Stone goes free. That’s not justice, it’s corruption. — Renato Mariotti (@renato_mariotti) July 11, 2020

How many other defendants over 65 are in prison pending appeal? Is Trump going to commute their sentences? https://t.co/KHTSgk28sZ — Elizabeth de la Vega (@Delavegalaw) July 11, 2020

Your tax dollars paid for this. https://t.co/ADUixglJfk — Renato Mariotti (@renato_mariotti) July 11, 2020

"let Trump be forewarned: don’t even think about pardoning Stone …. The more you abuse it to nullify the rule of law for your own cronies, the more such misconduct can serve as the basis for post-presidential prosecutions" — Ryan Goodman (@rgoodlaw) July 11, 2020

