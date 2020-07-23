Quantcast
Connect with us

Experts denounce White House secrecy after private coronavirus warning to cities is revealed

Published

45 mins ago

on

A private warning about rising coronavirus cases made to leaders in 11 cities by White House official Dr. Deborah Birx on Wednesday is the latest sign that the Trump administration must end the secrecy surrounding its response to the pandemic, an investigative journalism group said Wednesday.

In an exclusive report about Birx’s Wednesday phone call to city officials, the Center for Public Integrity (CPI) revealed that Baltimore, Cleveland, Columbus, Indianapolis, Las Vegas, Miami, Minneapolis, Nashville, New Orleans, Pittsburgh, and St. Louis have all been identified this week as cities where immediate, “aggressive” action is needed to mitigate their coronavirus outbreaks.

ADVERTISEMENT

All the cities are seeing increases in coronavirus test positivity rates. Birx told officials that as soon as even a slight climb in positivity rates is detected, city leaders must begin mitigation efforts such as contact tracing, closing restaurants, and urging residents to wear masks.

“If you wait another three or four or even five days, you’ll start to see a dramatic increase in cases,” Birx, the White House’s coronavirus response coordinator, said on the call.

According to Vanderbilt University researchers, Nashville’s positivity rate has already been going up for several weeks.

Public health experts identified Birx’s private call, which was closed to the press, as the latest evidence that the White House is keeping key information about the pandemic from the public—a trend that could continue to weaken the nation’s ability to mitigate the spread of Covid-19.

“This is a pandemic. You cannot hide it under the carpet,” Bill Hanage, a Harvard epidemiologist, told CPI. “The best way to deal with a crisis or a natural disaster is to be straight with people, to earn their trust, and to give the information they need to make decisions for themselves and their communities.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The call came less than a week after CPI reported on a list of 18 states which the White House had privately identified as being in the pandemic “red zone,” meaning they each had more than 100 new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people in the last week.

Dr. Ashish Jha, director of the Harvard Global Health Institute, wondered why information about “red zone” states is not being disseminated to the public on a regular basis, allowing people to make choices about the amount of contact they have with others while cases are going up.

“The fact that it’s not public makes no sense to me,” Jha told CPI. “Why are we hiding this information from the American people?”

ADVERTISEMENT

Neil Ralston, a journalism professor in St. Louis, also asked on Twitter why the White House would want to keep secret the need for aggressive action in his city.

ADVERTISEMENT

CPI reported that while hundreds of emergency managers and political leaders from the states and cities in question were on the call, Baltimore’s health department was not informed of the call. In order to get vital public health information promptly to the public, one epidemiologist told CPI, the White House must look beyond communicating with elected officials.

“It’s not just people who are holding office who need to make decisions,” Caitlin Rivers of Johns Hopkins University said. “The more that we can provide information to people to keep themselves and their families safe, the better off we’ll be.”

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust the U.S
government to handle a
2nd wave of coronavirus ?
VOTE NOW

2020 Election

Trump is trying to frighten seniors into voting for him — but his efforts are falling flat: columnist

Published

9 mins ago

on

July 23, 2020

By

Senior citizens have been prominently featured in some of President Donald Trump’s attack ads against former Vice President Joe Biden, who — the ads claim — will do nothing to protect them from gangs of vicious criminals. But according to liberal Washington Post columnist Greg Sargent, Trump’s effort to win back older voters by terrifying them isn’t working.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump has inadvertently punched himself in the face with his politically-driven war on cities

Published

24 mins ago

on

July 23, 2020

By

On June 1, Donald Trump, the failed businessman who became president by pretending to be a successful businessman on reality TV, decided to tear-gas peaceful protesters in search of a photo op. With no apparent provocation, federal police assaulted a crowd of people staging a nonviolent protest in Lafayette Park, adjacent to the White House, unleashing tear gas on the crowd and laying into them with batons and rubber bullets. Soon it became clear why this was happening: Trump wanted his picture taken in front of St. John's Episcopal Church, and wanted a clear path to walk across the park.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump is ‘completely confused’ about his cognitive test: medical expert

Published

32 mins ago

on

July 23, 2020

By

Speaking on CNN this Thursday, a medical expert addressed President Trump’s recent rant on Fox News where he bragged about his performance on a cognitive test designed to detect early signs of dementia. NYU School of Medicine’s Dr. Art Kaplan said that the test Trump took was simply to diagnose whether or not he’s mildly cognitively impaired from a disease — not to determine his intelligence.

"He's completely confused about the purpose and point of this particular quick examination," he said. "My belief is he's trying to establish himself as the stable genius that he wants us all to think that he is."

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image