Quantcast
Connect with us

Experts: Ivanka Trump’s endorsement of Goya Foods puts her in serious legal trouble

Published

1 min ago

on

“Clearly a Violation”

Government ethics experts across the nation are denouncing Ivanka Trump’s late-night endorsement of Goya Foods as a violation of law – and ethics – especially as it comes just days after the company’s CEO appeared on national television in the Rose Garden of the White House to praise President Donald Trump.

“If it’s Goya, it has to be good,” the First Daughter and Senior Advisor to the President tweeted Tuesday night, with the statement repeated in Spanish. In her tweet Ivanka Trump is displaying a can of Goya black beans by holding it with her right hand and suggestively motioning to it with her left, as many do when endorsing a product.

ADVERTISEMENT

Walter Shaub, who has become America’s most prominent government ethics expert, weighed in Wednesday morning on Trump’s tweet with a lengthy thread on Twitter. He says her endorsement is “clearly a violation” of federal law.

“Ms. Trump’s Goya tweet is clearly a violation of the government’s misuse of position regulation, 5 C.F.R. § 2635.702. Ms. Trump has had ethics training. She knows better. But she did it anyway because no one in this administration cares about government ethics,” Shaub says.

He supports his call with several facts.

ADVERTISEMENT

“There’s a particularly unseemly aspect to this violation,” Shaub adds, noting that “it creates the appearance that the government’s endorsement is for sale. Endorse the president and the administration will endorse your product.”

Shaub, who was the director of the U.S. Office of Government Ethics for four and a half years, under President Barack Obama and until July of 2017, under President Trump, is far from the only government ethics expert speaking out.

ADVERTISEMENT

NBC News Correspondent covering politics and government ethics:

ADVERTISEMENT

Political scientist at the Center on American Politics at the University of Denver:

ADVERTISEMENT

Former Senior Adviser to Hillary Clinton and the DNC, former Harry Reid Communications Director:

ADVERTISEMENT

Former White House Special Counsel for Ethics and Government Reform, now a Senior Fellow in Governance Studies at the Brookings Institution:

 


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust the U.S
government to handle a
2nd wave of coronavirus ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Jeff Sessions’ ‘humiliating’ defeat exposes why the GOP is terrified: report

Published

3 mins ago

on

July 15, 2020

By

On Wednesday, writing for The Washington Post, columnist Amber Phillips highlighted how former Attorney General Jeff Sessions' "humiliating" failure to be renominated for his old Senate seat in Alabama is a cautionary tale for other Republicans — and a stark illustration of why so many are afraid to even appear to disagree with President Donald Trump.

"Sessions was the first senator to endorse Trump, choosing him over other candidates like his Senate colleague Ted Cruz (R-Tex.)," wrote Phillips. "Trump was just a few months into his campaign when Sessions stood with him onstage, giving the candidate a boost of legitimacy from Washington. When Trump won the White House, Sessions was rewarded by being chosen to be Trump’s attorney general. And Sessions in return tried to relentlessly hammer home the two men’s tough-on-immigration rhetoric and policies."

Continue Reading

2020 Election

Trump has a big enthusiasm problem — and it’s got nothing to do with his base: FiveThirtyEight

Published

4 mins ago

on

July 15, 2020

By

President Donald Trump often touts the enthusiasm of his supporters as a reason he will prevail in the 2020 presidential election.

However, the president isn't taking into account the fact that tens of millions of Americans also enthusiastically hate him.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Even Fox News is rattled as Trump’s unhinged Rose Garden campaign rally shows his sideshow act is getting truly pathetic

Published

7 mins ago

on

July 15, 2020

By

President Trump is having a rally problem. This past weekend he was forced to cancel a highly-touted rally in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, supposedly because of "bad weather." They don't normally cancel Trump rallies even when people are waiting outside in below-freezing weather, so this was surprising. In fact, the weather was warm and sunny on the New England coast that day, so it's pretty obvious that campaign officials were afraid they'd see a repeat of the Tulsa debacle.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image