FBI agents descend on GOP Ohio House speaker’s farm: report

On Tuesday, the Dayton Daily News reported that FBI agents have been summoned to the farm of Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder.

“Police activity is being reported at Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder’s farm in Perry County and the U.S. Attorney’s office said it is holding a 2:30 p.m. press conference today related to $60 million in bribes paid to a state official and associates,” reported Laura Bischoff from the Columbus Bureau. “FBI Special Agent in Charge Chris Hoffman and U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Ohio David DeVillers are expected to brief the press on a federal racketeering case, a news advisory says.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Householder, who has served as Speaker of the Ohio House of Representatives from 2001 to 2004 and again since 2019, was unavailable for comment.