FBI agents descend on GOP Ohio House speaker’s farm: report

Published

38 mins ago

on

On Tuesday, the Dayton Daily News reported that FBI agents have been summoned to the farm of Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder.

“Police activity is being reported at Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder’s farm in Perry County and the U.S. Attorney’s office said it is holding a 2:30 p.m. press conference today related to $60 million in bribes paid to a state official and associates,” reported Laura Bischoff from the Columbus Bureau. “FBI Special Agent in Charge Chris Hoffman and U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Ohio David DeVillers are expected to brief the press on a federal racketeering case, a news advisory says.”

Householder, who has served as Speaker of the Ohio House of Representatives from 2001 to 2004 and again since 2019, was unavailable for comment.


2020 Election

There’s zero possibility that Trump will accept defeat with dignity — we need to prepare for weeks of dreadful chaos

Published

1 min ago

on

July 21, 2020

By

By now, it's relatively easy to forecast Donald Trump's tyrannical moves. There are no advanced Frank Underwood-style chess gambits in play here. It's barely Candyland, despite the fascistic goals involved. Trump is, on top of it all, a simple-minded, easily predictable Golgothan who telegraphs every move of self-preservation. Sometimes it can be reassuring to have a sense of where he's going with his repetitious blurts. At other times it leaves us with this perpetual sense of instability, knowing what might be lurking around the corner. The November election fits horrifyingly into the latter category.
‘Rotten to the core’: CNN’s Camerota slams former employer Fox News for shocking new sex assault claims

Published

14 mins ago

on

July 21, 2020

By

CNN host Alisyn Camerota, who had previously worked at Fox News before switching networks, had some very unkind words for her former employer regarding the shocking sexual assault allegations leveled against recently fired Fox contributor Ed Henry.

In a lawsuit filed on Monday, former Fox News producer Jennifer Eckhart alleged that Henry, who was fired by the network three weeks ago, "preformed sadistic acts on her without her consent that left her injured, bruised and battered with bloody wrists."

California man says another diner called him a racial slur during food-throwing tantrum

Published

15 mins ago

on

July 21, 2020

By

A Sacramento man says another customer called him a racial slur during a tantrum at a midtown restaurant.

Theek Vault told KCRA-TV he was eating Friday night at Tank House BBQ and Bar on Friday night with friends when he noticed another man who appeared unhappy.

“There was a gentleman behind me who was clearly upset, kind of throwing some food,” Vault said. “He threw a couple boxes here and there.”

The man soon walked out, and Vault said they made eye contact.

