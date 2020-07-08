Quantcast
Connect with us

FBI investigating Chinese businessman who bankrolled media company linked to Steve Bannon

Published

7 mins ago

on

A Wall Street Journal expose revealed that a Chinese businessman is under investigation by the FBI after he used funds to bankroll a media company with ties to a former aide to President Donald Trump, Steve Bannon.

“Federal Bureau of Investigation national security agents in recent months have asked people who know both men for information on Mr. Guo’s activities, including the source of funds of a media company linked to him that hired Mr. Bannon in 2018 as a consultant, the people said,” according to the Journal. “As recently as last week, the FBI met with one person familiar with the companies tied to Mr. Guo, the people said. The probe has been underway for more than six months, and prosecutors from the U.S. Attorney’s offices in Manhattan and Brooklyn have been involved.

ADVERTISEMENT

It isn’t clear what the interests are of the FBI’s but the FBI hasn’t reached out to Guo yet, his lawyer said.

“The FBI has never reached out to Mr. Guo or his colleagues about any of these matters,” the lawyer told the Journal. “Mr. Guo is honored to have the freedom in the United States working alongside others to eliminate the Chinese Communist Party and free his fellow countrymen in China.”

Guo once was a property tycoon” while in China but fled the country in 2014 after he was accused of bribery, fraud, money laundering, kidnapping and rape. He has denied the charges.

“Neither Steve or any of his affiliates have been contacted by the FBI about anything, let alone this matter,” said a Bannon spokesperson.

“A person familiar with Mr. Bannon’s activities added that the contract signed in 2018, with Guo Media, was for one year only and wasn’t renewed,” said the Journal.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Mr. Bannon and Mr. Guo have worked together on fighting the [Chinese Communist Party] and also on setting up a media and technology distribution platform that breaks through the firewall directly to the Chinese people in China and across the globe,” the person told the Journal.

A New York Times report from 2019 detailed the relationship between the two men.

Axios reported that their relationship escalated to a yearlong million-dollar contract. Bannon promised that Guo Media would then be introduced to “media personalities.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Read the full report.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust the U.S
government to handle a
2nd wave of coronavirus ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

FBI investigating Chinese businessman who bankrolled media company linked to Steve Bannon

Published

6 mins ago

on

July 8, 2020

By

A Wall Street Journal expose revealed that a Chinese businessman is under investigation by the FBI after he used funds to bankroll a media company with ties to a former aide to President Donald Trump, Steve Bannon.

"Federal Bureau of Investigation national security agents in recent months have asked people who know both men for information on Mr. Guo’s activities, including the source of funds of a media company linked to him that hired Mr. Bannon in 2018 as a consultant, the people said," according to the Journal. "As recently as last week, the FBI met with one person familiar with the companies tied to Mr. Guo, the people said. The probe has been underway for more than six months, and prosecutors from the U.S. Attorney’s offices in Manhattan and Brooklyn have been involved.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Lady Antebellum changed their name for racial sensitivity — now they’re suing the Black singer who already used the name

Published

15 mins ago

on

July 8, 2020

By

In June, as the national conversation about racial justice in the wake of the George Floyd killing pushed many groups and organizations to examine the racial connotations of their brands, the country music group Lady Antebellum announced they were changing their name to "Lady A" to remove reference to the slavery period of Southern history.

There was just one problem: an African-American blues singer in Seattle, Anita White, already went by that name. Now, according to Pitchfork, the band is going to court for the right to use the trademark.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

American Airlines ordered passengers to stop social distancing — because they hadn’t paid for exit seats

Published

41 mins ago

on

July 8, 2020

By

On Wednesday, The New York Times reported that the flight crew on an American Airlines trip ordered two passengers to stop social distancing and move back to their seats.

The reason? The empty row they moved into cost slightly more.

"On a June 30 flight on American Airlines from Dallas to Newark, Joy Gonzalez, an aviation engineer based in Seattle, found herself seated at a window with two older passengers beside her in the middle and aisle seats," reported Elaine Glusac. "In order to gain more social distance, she and the aisle passenger both moved to seats behind them where two rows were empty. But before takeoff, a flight attendant ordered them back to their assigned seats, telling them they had not paid for those exit row seats, which are more expensive."

Continue Reading
 
 