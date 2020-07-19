Quantcast
Federal agents target pregnant woman with flash bang during Moms Against Police Brutality protest

1 min ago

A startling scene developed outside of the courthouse in Portland, Oregon this weekend when Moms Against Police Brutality were peacefully protesting.

According to a report from the New York Times who covered the attack on the mothers they were fired on by teargas and flashbangs. Some of the moms were even visibly pregnant.

“The arrival of a more aggressive federal presence came after President Trump, who at one point called on states to ‘dominate’ protesters, directed federal agencies to increase their presence to protect federal properties, including statues and monuments that have at times been the target of protesters,” said the Times.” Mr. Trump said last week that he had sent personnel to Portland because ‘the locals couldn’t handle it.'”

Protesters were peaceful and chanting “Black Lives Matter,” but that didn’t stop the violence.

He was then attacked, and it was captured on video:

In a full report on the incident, the Times revealed that internal Department of Homeland Security memos warned federal agents sent to Portland didn’t have riot control training or training in crowd control.

Mothers have been part of the BLM protests after George Floyd was killed while shouting, “I love you, mamma!”

Gov. Kate Brown (D-OR) said that protests were starting to die down until the federal agents were sent into the city. She asked acting DHS Administrator Chad Wolf not to send in the agents, but he ignored her.

“I can’t recall a single instance where we have had federal, state and local officials all in alignment, saying the presence of federal troops in our city is harmful to our residents,” Wheeler said, according to the Times.


