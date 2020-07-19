Federal agents target pregnant woman with flash bang during Moms Against Police Brutality protest

A startling scene developed outside of the courthouse in Portland, Oregon this weekend when Moms Against Police Brutality were peacefully protesting.

According to a report from the New York Times who covered the attack on the mothers they were fired on by teargas and flashbangs. Some of the moms were even visibly pregnant.

“The arrival of a more aggressive federal presence came after President Trump, who at one point called on states to ‘dominate’ protesters, directed federal agencies to increase their presence to protect federal properties, including statues and monuments that have at times been the target of protesters,” said the Times.” Mr. Trump said last week that he had sent personnel to Portland because ‘the locals couldn’t handle it.'”

The Moms Against Police Brutality in Portland last night got shoved, tear gassed, and even had a flashbang fired at them from 10 feet away by feds. — Joshua Potash (@JoshuaPotash) July 19, 2020

Jesus Christ feds came out of the courthouse in Portland and fired a flash bang at the moms against police brutality. At least one of these mothers is pregnant. pic.twitter.com/4qajHKtvaq — Joshua Potash (@JoshuaPotash) July 19, 2020

What seems to be a weak or semi-functional flash bang was also shot before the moms were tear gassed. Fascism.https://t.co/3IFFrVZmY9 https://t.co/5ByRUx4Jnh — Joshua Potash (@JoshuaPotash) July 19, 2020

This guy in Portland tonight must be made of steel. Unreal. pic.twitter.com/5rg7CEvaKU — Joshua Potash (@JoshuaPotash) July 19, 2020

The women on the right in white are a group of moms protesting against police brutality in Portland. The canister police toss is tear gas. pic.twitter.com/raEsSh41HW — Joshua Potash (@JoshuaPotash) July 19, 2020

Protesters were peaceful and chanting “Black Lives Matter,” but that didn’t stop the violence.

heyoooo!! I'm a fatass 39 year old mom and I got gassed for the first time tonight when this happened. I was wearing a fucking ann taylor loft blouse and everything (no like for real). how do you do, youths! I'll be back with all the neighborhood moms! LOVED IT. ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ — melanie (@melaniiiieeeeee) July 19, 2020

I'm going down to the protests tonight in downtown Portland. I wanna see these Trumphumping, federal fascist LEOs in person. Most are vets, but by their predominate sleeve tats, most were enlisted fucks. — Tazerface (@Tazerface16) July 18, 2020

He was then attacked, and it was captured on video:

If you didn’t see, this man was brutalized by feds for no reason in Portland last night. We need to stand with him.https://t.co/gtwXcPVKll https://t.co/507MY9yWGQ — Joshua Potash (@JoshuaPotash) July 19, 2020

Thanks for all the offers of support, but I'm good. I'm typing only with my left hand now, so will be slow to respond to all of you wonderful people. I plan to go back. This won't stop me. — Tazerface (@Tazerface16) July 19, 2020

Anyone discussing Portland should keep one thing in mind: no one in the United States has effectively pushed back against the invasion of Portland except the people in the streets. — Joshua Potash (@JoshuaPotash) July 19, 2020

In a full report on the incident, the Times revealed that internal Department of Homeland Security memos warned federal agents sent to Portland didn’t have riot control training or training in crowd control.

Mothers have been part of the BLM protests after George Floyd was killed while shouting, “I love you, mamma!”

Gov. Kate Brown (D-OR) said that protests were starting to die down until the federal agents were sent into the city. She asked acting DHS Administrator Chad Wolf not to send in the agents, but he ignored her.

“I can’t recall a single instance where we have had federal, state and local officials all in alignment, saying the presence of federal troops in our city is harmful to our residents,” Wheeler said, according to the Times.