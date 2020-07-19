Federal judge’s husband and son shot after shooter knocks on her door

Federal Judge Esther Salas was at her home with her family in New Jersey when someone appeared at the door. When Judge Salas’s husband opened the door multiple shots were fired.
According to sources who spoke to NBC New York, both Solas’s husband and son are in very critical condition.
“Salas, a judge of the U.S. District Court for New Jersey in Newark, has been in her seat for nine years. Before that she spent five years as a magistrate judge, and nine years prior to that as a federal public defender,” the report said.
It’s unknown who the target was as the Judge’s husband also is a well-regarded criminal defense attorney.
“Salas has presided over a number of high-profile trials in her tenure, including the trial of former ‘Real Housewife’ [star] Teresa Giudice,” said the report.
At the scene are FBI agents, U.S. Marshals, New Jersey State Police and the New Jersey Office of the Attorney General.
