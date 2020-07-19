Quantcast
Connect with us

Federal judge’s husband and son shot after shooter knocks on her door

Published

1 min ago

on

Federal Judge Esther Salas was at her home with her family in New Jersey when someone appeared at the door. When Judge Salas’s husband opened the door multiple shots were fired.

According to sources who spoke to NBC New York, both Solas’s husband and son are in very critical condition.

“Salas, a judge of the U.S. District Court for New Jersey in Newark, has been in her seat for nine years. Before that she spent five years as a magistrate judge, and nine years prior to that as a federal public defender,” the report said.

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s unknown who the target was as the Judge’s husband also is a well-regarded criminal defense attorney.

“Salas has presided over a number of high-profile trials in her tenure, including the trial of former ‘Real Housewife’ [star] Teresa Giudice,” said the report.

At the scene are FBI agents, U.S. Marshals, New Jersey State Police and the New Jersey Office of the Attorney General.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust the U.S
government to handle a
2nd wave of coronavirus ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Doctors destroy Trump’s COVID-19 claims in Fox News interview: Our report card isn’t ‘good on any metric’

Published

30 mins ago

on

July 19, 2020

By

President Donald Trump made a series of inaccurate claims during his Fox News interview with Chris Wallace on Sunday. At one point, Trump demanded his press secretary Kayleigh McEnany hand him proof that he is right about the U.S. as the lowest mortality rate in the world, which isn't accurate. It begs the question of whether Trump is being lied to by his advisers or if he's lying to the American people.

Either way, Dr. Rochelle Walensky, chief division of infectious diseases, Massachusettes General Hospital, explained that there are several different measures of "morality" in the coronavirus, but by no measure is the United States the best in the list.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Kentucky couple put on house arrest for refusing to sign form to quarantine after positive COVID-19 test

Published

1 hour ago

on

July 19, 2020

By

Many municipalities are setting their own mask orders, stay at home orders or demands for bars to close. One Kentucky couple, however, is refusing to sign any orders saying they can't go anywhere, even to the hospital, without health department approval. So, the whole family is being forced to face the consequences.

WILX reported that Elizabeth Linscott was planning to visit her parents in Michigan so she went to be tested for COVID-19. That's when she found out that she tested positive.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

‘This is how it starts’: Lincoln Project releases new attack calling out Trump for sending ‘unmarked agents into our streets’

Published

2 hours ago

on

July 19, 2020

By

A brutal new takedown of President Donald Trump's attacks on American citizens protesting peacefully was released by the Lincoln Project Sunday.

“The videos of masked, anonymous government officers attacking American citizens who pose no threat is shocking to watch. Federal agents with no badge are kidnapping civilians into unmarked vans. How is this America?” said LP co-founder Reed Galen in a release. “All Americans must be vigilant.”

While Trump's polling numbers are tanking, LP said that the president is losing control. The state of Oregon asked the Department of Homeland Security not to intervene with their protests, saying that things were dying down and had grown much more peaceful. Trump and the DHS ignored the governor's pleas to stop and made things worse, according to the Portland mayor.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image