Federalist Society co-founder calls Trump’s election delay ‘fascistic’ — and demands impeachment

Arch conservative and Federalist Society co-founder Steven Calabresi has written extensively about special counsel Robert Mueller’s probe being unconstitutional, but when it came to President Donald Trump’s tweets Thursday, the game was over.

In an op-ed for the New York Times Thursday, Calabresi said that the president’s idea to delay the election is fascist and that he must be impeached immediately.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I have voted Republican in every presidential election since 1980, including voting for Donald Trump in 2016,” he explained. “I wrote op-eds and a law review article protesting what I believe was an unconstitutional investigation by Robert Mueller. I also wrote an op-ed opposing President Trump’s impeachment.

“But I am frankly appalled by the president’s recent tweet seeking to postpone the November election,” he continued. “Until recently, I had taken as political hyperbole the Democrats’ assertion that President Trump is a fascist. But this latest tweet is fascistic and is itself grounds for the president’s immediate impeachment again by the House of Representatives and his removal from office by the Senate.”

He noted that the United States has faced a number of difficult times from the Civil War to the Great War and World War II. There was the Great Depression, the massive 2007 recession, presidential candidates have been shot and killed, protests broke out during political conventions and a slew of natural disasters have struck. At no point has the American election ever been delayed.

But Calabresi took it a step further, noting that not only is Trump wrong, but anyone who agrees with him has no business being in elected office.

“President Trump needs to be told by every Republican in Congress that he cannot postpone the federal election. Doing so would be illegal, unconstitutional and without precedent in American history. Anyone who says otherwise should never be elected to Congress again,” he closed.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read the full op-ed.