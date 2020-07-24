Feds charge 18 people in Portland after protests against Trump’s DHS at the federal courthouse

U.S. Attorney Billy J. Williams announced on Friday that 18 people have been arrested after protests at the Mark O. Hatfield U.S. Courthouse in Portland.

In a press release announcing the charges, the Department of Justice revealed which Department of Homeland Security agencies have been involved at the federal courthouse. The federal forces include U.S. Marshals Service deputies, officers from the Federal Protective Service, Homeland Security Investigations, and U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

“Five people have been charged for alleged criminal conduct during a protest beginning July 20, 2020 and continuing into the early morning hours of July 21, 2020. Jennifer Kristiansen, 37, is charged with assaulting a federal officer; Zachary Duffly, 45, is charged with creating a disturbance; Wyatt Ash-Milby, 18, is charged with trespassing on federal property; and Caleb Ehlers, 23, and Paul Furst, 22, are charged with failing to comply with a lawful order,” the U.S. Attorney announced.

“Seven people have been charged for alleged criminal conduct during a protest beginning July 21, 2020 and continuing into the early morning hours of July 22, 2020. Jerusalem Callahan, 24, is charged with willfully damaging government property; Joseph Ybarra, 21, is charged with arson; Marnie Sager, 27, and Ella Miller, 26, are charged failing to comply with a lawful order; and Taylor Lemons, 31; Giovanni Bondurant, 19; and Gabriel Houston, 22, are charged with assaulting federal officers,” DOJ continued.

“Six people have been charged for alleged criminal conduct during a protest beginning July 22, 2020 and continuing into the early morning hours of July 23, 2020. Joseph Lagalo, 37; Baily Dreibelbis, 22; Nicholas Kloiber, 26; David Hazan, 24; Hailey Holden, 30; and Cameron Knuetson, age unknown, are charged with failing to comply with a lawful order,” the DOJ announced.

The DOJ says none of the 18 remain in custody.