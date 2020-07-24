Quantcast
Connect with us

Feds charge 18 people in Portland after protests against Trump’s DHS at the federal courthouse

Published

2 hours ago

on

U.S. Attorney Billy J. Williams announced on Friday that 18 people have been arrested after protests at the Mark O. Hatfield U.S. Courthouse in Portland.

In a press release announcing the charges, the Department of Justice revealed which Department of Homeland Security agencies have been involved at the federal courthouse. The federal forces include U.S. Marshals Service deputies, officers from the Federal Protective Service, Homeland Security Investigations, and U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Five people have been charged for alleged criminal conduct during a protest beginning July 20, 2020 and continuing into the early morning hours of July 21, 2020. Jennifer Kristiansen, 37, is charged with assaulting a federal officer; Zachary Duffly, 45, is charged with creating a disturbance; Wyatt Ash-Milby, 18, is charged with trespassing on federal property; and Caleb Ehlers, 23, and Paul Furst, 22, are charged with failing to comply with a lawful order,” the U.S. Attorney announced.

“Seven people have been charged for alleged criminal conduct during a protest beginning July 21, 2020 and continuing into the early morning hours of July 22, 2020. Jerusalem Callahan, 24, is charged with willfully damaging government property; Joseph Ybarra, 21, is charged with arson; Marnie Sager, 27, and Ella Miller, 26, are charged failing to comply with a lawful order; and Taylor Lemons, 31; Giovanni Bondurant, 19; and Gabriel Houston, 22, are charged with assaulting federal officers,” DOJ continued.

“Six people have been charged for alleged criminal conduct during a protest beginning July 22, 2020 and continuing into the early morning hours of July 23, 2020. Joseph Lagalo, 37; Baily Dreibelbis, 22; Nicholas Kloiber, 26; David Hazan, 24; Hailey Holden, 30; and Cameron Knuetson, age unknown, are charged with failing to comply with a lawful order,” the DOJ announced.

The DOJ says none of the 18 remain in custody.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust the U.S
government to handle a
2nd wave of coronavirus ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Background checks stopped surge in attempted gun sales by individuals who can’t own firearms: FBI data

Published

5 mins ago

on

July 24, 2020

By

The group Everytown for Gun Safety obtained shocking new FBI data on gun sales in 2020 that it shared with Politico.

"Internal FBI data reveal a jarring new stat: The number of people trying to buy guns who can’t legally own them has skyrocketed. That came as part of a surge in gun purchases in the first three months of 2020, compared to the same time period in 2019," Politico reported. "And the change has raised concerns about gun safety."

"In March 2019, the FBI’s National Instant Criminal Background Check System (NICS) ran background checks on 823,273 attempted gun buys (the system immediately greenlights the vast majority of transactions). This past March, however, NICS processed more than 1.4 million background checks––a massive spike," Politico reported.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Kayleigh McEnany ‘fact-checked by some animated puppies’ after lying about Paw Patrol

Published

53 mins ago

on

July 24, 2020

By

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany was fact-checked by an animated children's show on Friday.

During her White House briefing, McEnany said President Donald Trump “is also appalled by cancel culture, and cancel culture specifically as it pertains to cops. We saw a few weeks ago that PAW Patrol, a cartoon show about cops, was canceled. The show Cops was canceled. Live PD was canceled. Lego halted the sales of their Lego City police station.”

https://twitter.com/AndrewSolender/status/1286726605151375361

However, the Nickelodeon show has not been canceled, as the show posted on Twitter:

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

The eviction ban is running out — and some landlords are gearing up to kick out renters

Published

1 hour ago

on

July 24, 2020

By

As tenants across Florida lost their jobs and incomes during the coronavirus pandemic, executives at Axiom Realty Partners LLC, whose portfolio includes at least nine apartment buildings throughout the Southeast, applied pressure on some tenants to either pay rent or move out.

One Axiom tenant, who asked that her name not be used for fear of retribution from her landlord, told ProPublica that she fell behind on rent in early April when her 4-year-old’s day care closed because of the pandemic.

She was forced to leave her job at a staffing firm to take care of the child, who has severe autism. She relied on $275 per week in state unemployment benefits to support herself and her two young children, but money was still tight. She hasn’t met the eligibility requirements for an additional $600 per week in federal assistance.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image