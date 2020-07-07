Fight breaks out in Louisville after white woman is accused of spitting on Black woman
A fight broke out in Louisville, Kentucky after a white woman was accused of spitting on a Black woman.
Video of the incident, which was said to have occurred at the Nia Center, was shared on social media.
According to the account, the video began rolling after the alleged spitting occurred.
The video shows a shouting match between a group of Black customers and a group of white customers.
After security urges everyone to leave the building, a white man can be seen punching a Black woman multiple times.
At that point, a Black man steps in to defend the woman. He quickly knocks the white man to the ground.
Watch the video clip below.
a redneck attacked a Black woman at the Nia Center on Broadway after his girl spit was spitting on ppl.
A Black man stepped up, defended the woman being attacked & knocked the rednecks teeth out pic.twitter.com/RoyO0Pp6Sr
— SLANK (@DabSquad_Slank) July 6, 2020
‘There is no racism’: Couple destroying Black Lives Matter mural faces off against bystanders
A woman was caught on video destroying a Black Lives Matter mural in Martinez, California.
The incident was said to have occurred during Saturday's Fourth of July holiday.
Multiple videos of the incident were shared on social media.
The woman, who was wearing an American flag T-shirt, can be seen painting over a Black Lives Matter mural on the street with black paint.
A man wearing a Trump 2020 shirt and a "Make American Great Again" hat insults a bystander in the video.
"No one wants you here," the man says. "No one wants Black Lives Matter here."
"All lives matter, you f*cking punk!" the man adds.
Oregon cop accused of flashing ‘white power’ sign at anti-Black Lives Matters protesters
Video captured at a protest in Salem, Oregon over the weekend shows an officer interacting with anti-Black Lives Matters protesters, who were identified as members of the Proud Boys group.
A clip shared on social media on Saturday appears to show an officer flashing what many said was a "white power" hand signal at one of the protesters. The protester then touches the officer's shoulder in as friendly gesture.
The Salem Police Department responded on Twitter by noting that the officer was a member of the Oregon State Police.
Black family says white woman called police over dispute about their right to build a patio
A woman in Montclair, New Jersey was caught on video reporting a Black family to police after disputing their right to build a patio on their own property.
Video of the incident was shared on social media. In the video, the woman claims a resident of the home assaulted her when she encroached on the property.
please never try to tell me racism isn’t alive and well in Montclair, NJ. pic.twitter.com/4ZneDqkztF
— sophia. (@sophialavergne) June 30, 2020