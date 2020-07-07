Fight breaks out in Louisville after white woman is accused of spitting on Black woman

A fight broke out in Louisville, Kentucky after a white woman was accused of spitting on a Black woman.

Video of the incident, which was said to have occurred at the Nia Center, was shared on social media.

According to the account, the video began rolling after the alleged spitting occurred.

The video shows a shouting match between a group of Black customers and a group of white customers.

After security urges everyone to leave the building, a white man can be seen punching a Black woman multiple times.

At that point, a Black man steps in to defend the woman. He quickly knocks the white man to the ground.

Watch the video clip below.