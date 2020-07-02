Quantcast
Fired SDNY prosecutor to testify before House Judiciary Committee — behind closed doors: report

Published

1 min ago

on

The former U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York will testify before the House Judiciary Committee on Thursday, according to multiple reports.

Geoffrey Berman will testify after the bizarre sequence of events that preceded his ouster from the office. AG Bill Barr announced that Berman was resigning, with the SDNY denied. He was then fired by President Donald Trump.

Several large Christian church congregations in Tennessee reclose their doors after coronavirus outbreaks

Published

15 mins ago

on

July 2, 2020

By

Outbreaks of coronavirus are forcing several large Church of God congregations in Cleveland, Tennessee, to close their doors again, WRCBtv reports.

"In a series of posts in the past week on the Westmore Church of God Facebook page, lead pastor of the church Kelvin Page reported one, then five and then at least 12 cases of COVID-19 in his congregation," the report states. "In the days since, people connected to the church said the outbreak is two or three times that number."

Read the full report over at WRCBtv.

GOP governor orders most Texans to wear masks as coronavirus spikes in the Lone Star State

Published

26 mins ago

on

July 2, 2020

By

Gov. Greg Abbott issued a nearly statewide mask mandate Thursday as Texas scrambles to get its coronavirus surge under control.

The order requires "all Texans to wear a face covering over the nose and mouth in public spaces in counties with 20 or more positive COVID-19 cases, with few exceptions," according to Abbott's office.

Abbott's order is effective as of 12:01 p.m. Friday.

Abbott had previously resisted calls for such a statewide requirement but allowed local governments to require businesses to mandate masks.

Black reporter calls out white police union chief for ‘dangerous and false statement’ about Florida protest

Published

30 mins ago

on

July 2, 2020

By

News4Jax reporter Lena Pringle covered the peaceful Black Lives Mater protests in downtown Jacksonville, Florida on Thursday, only to be attacked for being there by a white police union chief.

"The Kemetic Empire, other activist organizations, and family members of those killed by police are demonstrating on the steps of JSO in downtown Jacksonville. Listen in to find out what concerns and changes they want to see from JSO," Pringle typed, posting a video of the demonstration that displayed black body bags to signify the lives taken by police. The comments exploded on Pringle's feed with racism and hate.

