First court appearance set for Ghislaine Maxwell in Epstein case
British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell, who faces sex trafficking charges related to disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein, will appear in court remotely for an arraignment and bail hearing on July 14, the judge handling the case wrote Tuesday.
Maxwell — who was arrested on July 2 after months of living in seclusion, and moved to a federal jail in New York — faces six counts related to crimes allegedly committed by Epstein, her former boyfriend and a convicted sex offender who killed himself in prison while awaiting trial last summer.
They include perjury and conspiracy to entice minors as young as 14 years old to travel in order to engage in illegal sex acts. Maxwell is also accused of taking part in some of the sexual abuse.
“An arraignment, initial conference, and bail hearing in this matter is hereby scheduled to occur as a remote video/teleconference,” due to the COVID-19 pandemic, on July 14 at 1 pm, wrote Federal Judge Alison Nathan in an order registered with the court on Tuesday.
At the hearing, prosecutors will argue for Maxwell to remain behind bars without bail.
Maxwell, 58, is the daughter of late newspaper baron Robert Maxwell.
Prosecutors say she is an “extreme” flight risk, pointing out that she has passports from the United States, Britain and France.
The attorneys also say they have identified 15 bank accounts associated with her in the last four years. The total balance of these accounts has ranged from hundreds of thousands of dollars to more than $20 million.
© 2020 AFP
First court appearance set for Ghislaine Maxwell in Epstein case
British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell, who faces sex trafficking charges related to disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein, will appear in court remotely for an arraignment and bail hearing on July 14, the judge handling the case wrote Tuesday.
Maxwell -- who was arrested on July 2 after months of living in seclusion, and moved to a federal jail in New York -- faces six counts related to crimes allegedly committed by Epstein, her former boyfriend and a convicted sex offender who killed himself in prison while awaiting trial last summer.
They include perjury and conspiracy to entice minors as young as 14 years old to travel in order to engage in illegal sex acts. Maxwell is also accused of taking part in some of the sexual abuse.
North Korea’s Kim ordered to pay damages to Seoul POWs
A South Korean court ordered Pyongyang's leader Kim Jong Un to compensate two former prisoners of war who spent decades as forced labourers in the North, in a move that could set a far-reaching legal precedent on the divided peninsula.
The ruling was the first time a South Korean court claimed jurisdiction over Pyongyang or issued a compensation order against its leader, according to a campaign group backing the plaintiffs.
The two men -- one surnamed Han, 87, and the other Ro, 90 -- say they were captured during the 1950-53 Korean War, but were never repatriated after the armistice that brought hostilities to a close.
Breaking Banner
Trump health chief says US healthcare workers ‘don’t get infected’ with COVID-19 — as 94,000 have contracted COVID-19
While the true toll Covid-19 has taken on healthcare workers is not yet known, one investigation found that more than 760 have died from the virus.
Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar on Tuesday falsely claimed that healthcare workers "don't get infected" with Covid-19 "because they take appropriate precautions" as he attempted to make the case for reopening schools in the fall—even with coronavirus cases surging across the United States.
"If we don't have enough PPE for the healthcare workers on the front lines, how can we possibly have enough PPE for all of the country's teachers to take the same precautions?"—Sarah Karlin-Smith, Pink Sheet