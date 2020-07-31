‘Fish always flop around before they die’: Trump’s panic over the election perfectly explained on MSNBC
MSNBC anchor Nicolle Wallace on Friday reported on the “panicky behavior” exhibited by President Donald Trump as coronavirus fatalities continue to surge while the economy is in shambles.
Wallace noted a report by New York Times chief White House correspondent Peter Baker on Trump’s complaints about the legitimacy of the election.
“It is the kind of language resonant of conspiracy theorists, cranks and defeated candidates, not an incumbent living in the White House. Never before has a sitting president of the United States sought to undermine public faith in the election system the way Mr. Trump has,” Baker wrote. “He has refused to commit to respecting the results and, even after his election-delay trial balloon was panned by Republican allies, he raised the specter on Thursday evening of months of lawsuits challenging the outcome.”
David Jolly, we served as a Republican congressman representing Florida, explained what we are seeing.
“There’s a saying in politics that fish always flop around before they die — you see candidates engage in erratic behavior when they know they’re going to lose,” he explained.
Watch:
