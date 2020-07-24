Quantcast
‘Flailing around wildly’: Noam Chomsky responds to Trump bragging he aced a dementia test

Published

1 min ago

on

Is the United States being run by a madman? “What can you say about a person who, before speaking before an adoring crowd, raises his eyes to heaven and calls himself the chosen one?” says Noam Chomsky, responding to President Trump’s boast that he aced a mental acuity test.

2020 Election

Here are 8 disturbing reasons why Election night could be a total ‘nightmare’

Published

13 mins ago

on

July 24, 2020

By

From the coronavirus pandemic to the George Floyd protests to double-digit unemployment, 2020 has been an incredibly tempestuous year — and all of those things could affect the outcome of what is sure to be a divisive, often ugly presidential election. Journalist Garrett M. Graff, in a listicle for Politico published on July 24, lays out eight things that could go wrong on Election Day 2020.

“Anxious Democrats are already fretting about nightmare scenarios in which Trump uses emergency powers to cancel the election, calls in the military to ‘oversee’ voting, or even refuses to vacate the White House,” Graff explains. “But conversations with more than a dozen campaign strategists, security officials and election administrators make clear that the most likely picture this fall is something less theatrical — and every bit as destabilizing. November 3, even if it proceeds as scheduled, is likely to bring bureaucratic snafus and foreseeable chaos unfolding on 100 different fronts at once.”

2020 Election

Historian outlines a terrifying scenario that could happen if Trump loses

Published

27 mins ago

on

July 24, 2020

By

It looks like Biden will beat Trump badly and the Republicans will suffer disastrous losses across the country in November. Although the polls have just been inching toward the Democrats, suddenly articles about what Trump might do if he loses are multiplying, herehere, and here.

Trump might declare the elections fake, go on FOX News to say he had really won, call out the National Guard, barricade himself in the Oval Office, order the Secret Service to shoot Biden on sight.

Breaking Banner

Republican in the hospital with COVID-19 after suggesting virus is a ‘hoax’ and preaching at maskless church service

Published

30 mins ago

on

July 24, 2020

By

Arkansas State Sen. Jason Rapert (R) has a known history of downplaying the coronavirus, even pushing narratives on social media that describe it as a "hoax." Now, he's contracted the virus after appearing as a guest preacher at Sanctuary of Hope church in Branson, Missouri about two weeks ago.

According to a post on his Facebook page this Thursday, Rapert is in the hospital "after being diagnosed with pneumonia and testing positive for Covid-19." The post adds that he's "responding well to treatment."

