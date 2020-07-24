‘Flailing around wildly’: Noam Chomsky responds to Trump bragging he aced a dementia test
Published 1 min ago
on
Published1 min ago
on
Is the United States being run by a madman? “What can you say about a person who, before speaking before an adoring crowd, raises his eyes to heaven and calls himself the chosen one?” says Noam Chomsky, responding to President Trump’s boast that he aced a mental acuity test.
Enjoy good journalism?
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has cut advertising rates in half, and we need your help. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. Unhinged from corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
We need your support in this difficult time. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click to donate by check.
Value Raw Story?
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has cut advertising rates in half, and we need your help. Like you, we believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you.
2020 Election
Here are 8 disturbing reasons why Election night could be a total ‘nightmare’
Published13 mins ago
onJuly 24, 2020
From the coronavirus pandemic to the George Floyd protests to double-digit unemployment, 2020 has been an incredibly tempestuous year — and all of those things could affect the outcome of what is sure to be a divisive, often ugly presidential election. Journalist Garrett M. Graff, in a listicle for Politico published on July 24, lays out eight things that could go wrong on Election Day 2020.
“Anxious Democrats are already fretting about nightmare scenarios in which Trump uses emergency powers to cancel the election, calls in the military to ‘oversee’ voting, or even refuses to vacate the White House,” Graff explains. “But conversations with more than a dozen campaign strategists, security officials and election administrators make clear that the most likely picture this fall is something less theatrical — and every bit as destabilizing. November 3, even if it proceeds as scheduled, is likely to bring bureaucratic snafus and foreseeable chaos unfolding on 100 different fronts at once.”
2020 Election
Historian outlines a terrifying scenario that could happen if Trump loses
Published27 mins ago
onJuly 24, 2020
It looks like Biden will beat Trump badly and the Republicans will suffer disastrous losses across the country in November. Although the polls have just been inching toward the Democrats, suddenly articles about what Trump might do if he loses are multiplying, here, here, and here.
Trump might declare the elections fake, go on FOX News to say he had really won, call out the National Guard, barricade himself in the Oval Office, order the Secret Service to shoot Biden on sight.
Breaking Banner
Republican in the hospital with COVID-19 after suggesting virus is a ‘hoax’ and preaching at maskless church service
Published30 mins ago
onJuly 24, 2020
BySky Palma
Arkansas State Sen. Jason Rapert (R) has a known history of downplaying the coronavirus, even pushing narratives on social media that describe it as a "hoax." Now, he's contracted the virus after appearing as a guest preacher at Sanctuary of Hope church in Branson, Missouri about two weeks ago.
According to a post on his Facebook page this Thursday, Rapert is in the hospital "after being diagnosed with pneumonia and testing positive for Covid-19." The post adds that he's "responding well to treatment."