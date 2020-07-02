Florida again breaks daily coronavirus case record at more than 10,000
Florida on Thursday reported a record of more than 10,000 new coronavirus cases, as it struggles to rein in the virus’s spread, blamed in part on young people congregating in the US state.
The exact figure of 10,109 cases — for a total of 169,106 — marks the second record since just Saturday.
Florida is a key focus of public health experts worried about a surge in several southern and western US states as the daily infection total has now surpassed 50,000 new cases.
In another sign of how bad things are getting in Florida, the largest health care provider in Miami, Jackson Health System, announced Wednesday it will no longer do non-urgent surgeries.
Its president Carlos Migoya warned that the provider will run out of hospital beds if the rise in cases seen over the past two weeks goes on for another month or two.
The state does not provide figures on how many people are hospitalized.
Governor Ron DeSantis, a Republican ally of President Donald Trump, attributes the rise in cases in part to a more “robust” testing program.
He insists that many of the new infected are young people who are asymptomatic.
DeSantis has ruled out closing down the economy, which reopened in phases in May and June. For now, because of the surge in cases, the process is on hold.
“We’re not going back to closing things,” he said Wednesday.
Of the increase in cases, he insisted, “People going to a business is not what’s driving it.”
Rather, he blamed the surge on “social interactions” among young people gathering at parties, beaches, bars, swimming pools and elsewhere.
Miami Beach reinstated a nighttime curfew on Wednesday, and Miami-Dade County made the wearing of masks mandatory.
Beaches in south Florida have been shut down ahead of the long July 4 holiday weekend, and there will be limited use of pools at hotels and apartment buildings.
Florida server nails it: ‘The people begging us to open are the same people complaining about masks’
A Florida restaurant server has noticed something about the customers who complain about the mask she's required to wear while bringing them food and drinks.
Skye Horgen, a 21-year-old waitress at BJ’s Restaurant and Brewhouse in Clearwater, continued working when the eatery was open for carryout and curbside pickup only, and she's happy to be earning tips again -- but fearful of confrontations with stubborn customers, reported the Tampa Bay Times.
2020 Election
Herman Cain admitted to hospital with COVID-19 after going mask-free at Trump’s Tulsa rally
Former Republican presidential candidate Herman Cain has tested positive for COVID-19 after attending President Donald Trump's recent Tulsa rally.
In a statement on Thursday, a spokesperson for Cain said that he had been admitted to an Atlanta-area hospital.
"By Wednesday's, July 1, Mr. Cain had developed symptoms serious enough that he required hospitalization," the statement explained.
Cain was said to not be in need of a ventilator at this time.
We are sorry to announce that Herman Cain has tested positive for COVID-19, and is currently receiving treatment in an Atlanta-area hospital.
COVID-19
NBA says 25 players, 10 staffers tested positive for virus
There have been 25 NBA players who were positive for COVID-19 since testing began last week ahead of the planned season restart, the league and players union announced Thursday.
In the latest results, the NBA and National Basketball Players Association said 25 of 351 players have tested positive since testing started June 23.
Nine players tested positive for the coronavirus from 344 players tested between June 24-29.
Tests of 884 team staff members from June 23-29 showed 10 coronavirus positives.