Florida COVID-19 cases top a quarter million
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Cases of COVID-19 in Florida pushed past a quarter million Saturday, as the state reported 10,383 additional people with the disease.The state posted 95 additional deaths. A state summary released Saturday morning listed 188 additional deaths, but that appears to have been a miscalculation.Neither total is a record, but both reflect the worsening trends of the past two weeks. The record for deaths was set Thursday, with 120.Gov. Ron DeSantis, whose aggressive push to reopen Florida has proved controversial, called a news conference for Saturday afternoon in Bradenton to…
Nearly 1 in 4 US teachers at greater risk of becoming seriously ill if infected with coronavirus
About one in four teachers in the U.S. are at greater risk of becoming seriously ill if they get infected with the new coronavirus, according to a report released Friday by the Kaiser Family Foundation.The foundation, a nonpartisan organization that focuses on national health care issues, looked at a series of factors identified by the Centers of Disease Control which could indicate that a person could be “more likely than others to become severely ill,” when they are exposed to the virus.They include several underlying health conditions — such as diabetes, chronic obstructive pulmonary diseas... (more…)
Inventor of Israel’s Iron Dome seeks coronavirus ‘game-changer’
Tel Aviv (AFP) - Daniel Gold, who led the team that invented Israel's Iron Dome missile defence system, has a history of safeguarding the country against what he identifies as existential threats. With the nation facing surging coronavirus cases amid a pandemic that has triggered unprecedented economic hardship, Gold is trying to replicate his Iron Dome breakthrough in protecting Israel against the virus. Gold, who heads Israel's Defence Research and Development Directorate and holds PhDs in electronic engineering and business management, has become a celebrated figure in the Jewish state. Iro... (more…)
Trump slammed for delay in mask wearing: ‘It took 137,000 dead Americans to get him to mask up’
For the first time, President Donald Trump wore a mask in front of the White House press corps during a Saturday visit to Walter Reed Hospital.
While many people applauded the decision, others wondered why it took so long, as illustrated by this exchange between CNN's Wolf Blitzer and CNN national security analyst Sam Vinograd.
It took 137K dead Americans to get him to mask up.