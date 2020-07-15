Quantcast
Florida man caught on video pulling gun and threatening to kill shopper who asked him to wear a mask

Published

2 hours ago

on

A man shopping in a Florida Walmart pulled a gun and threatened to kill a shopper who asked him to wear a mask, according to police, NBC Miami reports.

Surveillance video shows an unmasked man pushing an elderly man in a wheelchair in the store this Saturday. A masked shopper approaches the pair and words are exchanged, prompting the man to give the masked shopper the middle finger. Soon after, the man pulls a gun from his waistband, allegedly threatening to kill the shopper before he leaves the store.

Watch NBC Miami’s report on the story below:


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
The Republicans who sold their souls to Trump are about to have to pay up: Conservative columnist

Published

15 mins ago

on

July 15, 2020

By

Conservative columnist Jennifer Rubin predicted that the GOP officials who sold their soul to President Donald Trump are about to be forced to pay up.

Writing in the Washington Post Wednesday Rubin noted that everyone except Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) has been unwilling to stand up to Trump, which could spell disaster for anyone below the president on the GOP ticket.

"The House Republicans who mouthed Russian propaganda in his defense and the horde of right-wing pundits and media figures who both financially sustain and humiliate themselves with never-ending rationalizations for a president who struggles to complete a sentence, let alone think through complex policy matters," wrote Rubin.

Ana Navarro rips Ivanka Trump’s Latin food stunt: ‘Dressing in white silk to cook a can of black beans’

Published

49 mins ago

on

July 15, 2020

By

CNN contributor Ana Navarro on Wednesday blasted Ivanka Trump for allegedly breaking laws by using her position at the White House to endorse Goya, a maker of Latin foods whose CEO has expressed support for President Donald Trump.

Watchdogs have accused the president's daughter of violating guidelines from the Office of Government Ethics after she promoted the brand on Twitter.

"Here is the problem," Navarro explained during an appearance on CNN. "I believe the CEO of Goya has the right to express his political preference. I believe the Latino consumers, the people who consume beans have all the right to express themselves by boycotting, by supporting or not supporting -- except if you are a senior adviser at the White House, except if you are a member of the administration."

Leaked documents indicate police knew right-wing extremists were the real threat at protests

Published

52 mins ago

on

July 15, 2020

By

As protest movements rose across the U.S. in the wake of the police killing of George Floyd, President Trump and various right-wing media factions took the unrest that coincided with the protests and used it to create a narrative claiming that it was fueled by left-wing groups such as "antifa."

But as pro-Trump voices spread that message, newly-leaked documents reveal that law enforcement on the ground knew the most urgent threat of violence was coming from a different source, namely far-right extremists seeking to attack the protesters and police.

"Among the steady stream of threats from the far-right were repeated encounters between law enforcement and heavily armed adherents of the so-called boogaloo movement, which welcomes armed confrontation with cops as means to trigger civil war," The Intercept's Ryan Devereaux reports. "With much of the U.S. policing apparatus on the hunt for antifa instigators, those violent aspirations appear to have materialized in a string of targeted attacks in California that left a federal protective services officer and a sheriff’s deputy dead and several other law enforcement officials wounded."

