Florida man prosecuted for allegedly buying Lamborghini with COVID-19 stimulus funds

Published

9 mins ago

on

On Monday, the Department of Justice announced the prosecution of David Hines of Miami, Florida for allegedly buying a Lamborghini sports car using funds from the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) — the loan program to bail out small businesses affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

“The complaint alleges that Hines sought approximately $13.5 million in PPP loans through applications to an insured financial institution on behalf of different companies,” said the report. “The complaint alleges that Hines caused to be submitted fraudulent loan applications that made numerous false and misleading statements about the companies’ respective payroll expenses. The financial institution approved and funded approximately $3.9 million in loans.”

“The complaint further alleges that within days of receiving the PPP funds, Hines purchased a 2020 Lamborghini Huracan sports car for approximately $318,000, which he registered jointly in his name and the name of one of his companies,” continued the report. “In the days and weeks following the disbursement of PPP funds, the complaint alleges that Hines did not make payroll payments that he claimed on his loan applications. He did, however, make purchases at luxury retailers and resorts in Miami Beach.”

The PPP has been dogged with reports of mismanagement, with a number of organizations and businesses never intended to be covered receiving loans.

Among the other groups that have improperly received PPP loans are a private equity firm under investigation for an alleged Ponzi scheme; a Missouri televangelist accused of promoting fake coronavirus cures; and dioceses of the Catholic Church that have recently paid out settlements in child abuse cases.


Trump attacks 'wildly overbroad' New York tax return subpoena — and demands federal judge block it

Published

4 mins ago

on

July 27, 2020

By

According to The New York Times, President Donald Trump is continuing his push to block New York's subpoena for his tax returns.

"President Trump on Monday mounted his most forceful and detailed legal attack yet on the subpoena for his tax returns by the Manhattan district attorney, arguing the request was 'wildly overbroad' and 'issued in bad faith,' a new court filing shows," reported Benjamin Weiser and William K. Rashbaum. "Mr. Trump’s lawyers asked a federal judge in Manhattan to declare that the subpoena from the district attorney, Cyrus R. Vance Jr., a Democrat, was 'invalid and unenforceable.'"

Trump rants about boaters after reporter confronts him about falling poll numbers

Published

23 mins ago

on

July 27, 2020

By

President Donald Trump on Monday was asked about his sagging poll numbers as the coronavirus pandemic pummels America.

"Mr. President, your poll numbers suffered in recent months because of your handling on the pandemic," a reporter noted. "What's your plan going forward to prove Americans that you're the right person?"

"I think the polls numbers are very good," Trump replied, seemingly ignoring all public polling on the 2020 presidential campaign.

"The poll numbers we have are very good," Trump claimed, without offering any evidence to dispute the consensus of public polling.

