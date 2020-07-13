Florida official who opposed local mask mandate in ‘critical condition’ with COVID-19

A public official in Florida who voted against a resolution requiring people wear face masks to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus is now in critical condition after being infected by the disease.
Local news station News 4 Jax reports that St. Johns County Commissioner Paul Waldron has been hospitalized after being diagnosed with COVID-19, and his daughter posted on Facebook late last week that he went into septic shock and has “many organs struggling.”
“He is currently in the most critical of conditions,” she wrote. “Please keep your family safe and pray for mine.”
As News 4 Jax notes, Waldron was one of three St. Johns County Commissioners to vote against a resolution requiring county employees to wear masks late last month.
Despite his vote against the requirement, however, News 4 Jax reports that he wasn’t totally opposed to the idea.
“He wanted the county administrators to answer questions about what kinds of masks are best and if the county had enough for all employees and citizens who come into government buildings,” the news station explains.
The measure was defeated with two votes in favor and three against.
