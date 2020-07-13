Quantcast
Connect with us

Florida official who opposed local mask mandate in ‘critical condition’ with COVID-19

Published

15 mins ago

on

A public official in Florida who voted against a resolution requiring people wear face masks to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus is now in critical condition after being infected by the disease.

Local news station News 4 Jax reports that St. Johns County Commissioner Paul Waldron has been hospitalized after being diagnosed with COVID-19, and his daughter posted on Facebook late last week that he went into septic shock and has “many organs struggling.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“He is currently in the most critical of conditions,” she wrote. “Please keep your family safe and pray for mine.”

As News 4 Jax notes, Waldron was one of three St. Johns County Commissioners to vote against a resolution requiring county employees to wear masks late last month.

Despite his vote against the requirement, however, News 4 Jax reports that he wasn’t totally opposed to the idea.

“He wanted the county administrators to answer questions about what kinds of masks are best and if the county had enough for all employees and citizens who come into government buildings,” the news station explains.

The measure was defeated with two votes in favor and three against.

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust the U.S
government to handle a
2nd wave of coronavirus ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Trump seeks to revive some of the worst trophy hunting practices in yet another inexplicable move

Published

10 mins ago

on

July 13, 2020

By

Our nation’s iconic wildlife is under attack in another inexplicable move by the Trump administration. In the latest blow, the government is aiming to allow the worst trophy hunting and trapping practices on public lands in Alaska.

For the first time in five years, slaughtering hibernating black bear mothers and their cubs at their dens, using bait to attract and slay grizzly bears, killing wolves and coyote pups and their parents in their dens and shooting swimming caribou on over 20 million acres of national preserve lands in Alaska will be allowed.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Florida official who opposed local mask mandate in ‘critical condition’ with COVID-19

Published

13 mins ago

on

July 13, 2020

By

A public official in Florida who voted against a resolution requiring people wear face masks to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus is now in critical condition after being infected by the disease.

Local news station News 4 Jax reports that St. Johns County Commissioner Paul Waldron has been hospitalized after being diagnosed with COVID-19, and his daughter posted on Facebook late last week that he went into septic shock and has "many organs struggling."

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

Ex-RNC head laughs and ridicules Trump for falling flat on his face in his war with Fauci

Published

36 mins ago

on

July 13, 2020

By

Appearing on MSNBC with host Ayman Mohyeldin, former Republican National Committee head Michael Steele burst out laughing and mocked Donald Trump over the White House's attempt to smear Dr. Anthony Fauci, saying it would likely boost the doctor's credibility and drag the president down even further.

Reacting to an NBC report that the Trump White House has created a tip sheet for reporters built to damage the top health official's reputation -- only for the press to instead focus on the fact that the White House is attempting to deflect responsibility for botching the COVID-19 health crisis -- Steele said Trump is losing the public relations war.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image