Florida to close virus test centers with storm looming
Florida will close its coronavirus testing centers on Thursday, a day after the state reported a record 216 deaths from the disease, as authorities batten down for a looming storm.
Tropical Storm Isaias is expected to hit the southern state by the end of the week, according to the National Hurricane Center, and is already packing winds of 50 miles (80 kilometers) per hour.
Authorities said they would respond by closing all COVID-19 test sites — already hamstrung by delays — from 5:00 pm (2200 GMT) Thursday until further notice.
“All sites have free standing structures including tents and other equipment, which cannot withstand tropical storm force winds, and could cause damage to people and property if not secured,” state emergency management officials said in a statement.
Florida has emerged as a major new epicenter of the US coronavirus battle. Its number of confirmed cases recently surpassed New York and is now second only to California, a state with twice as many people.
More than 450,000 people have been infected with the virus in the Sunshine State, which has a population of 21 million, while more than 6,300 have died.
A quarter of all of Florida’s cases are in Miami.
The approval rating of Florida’s Republican Governor Ron DeSantis has plunged over the past month over his handling of the crisis.
Back in May he bragged that he had managed to control the pandemic while accusing the media of spreading panic over the outbreak.
DeSantis, a close ally of President Donald Trump, has refused to make mask-wearing obligatory statewide, although some Florida mayors have imposed such policies.
Florida’s economy is heavily dependant on tourism and officials had scrambled to lure visitors back to the state in May and June, when it seemed that the pandemic was under control.
Hospitals are now running short of beds, intensive care units are packed, and the state’s jobless rate is climbing.
More than 150,000 people have died of the virus across the United States, according to the Johns Hopkins University tracker.
Trump officials despair that they have to talk about ‘demon ejaculation’ as COVID strategy goes off the rails
President Donald Trump was praised last week for striking a "new tone" in his White House coronavirus briefings -- but that tone didn't last very long once the president started promoting videos of a doctor who regularly warns about the dangers of alien DNA and demon sex.
In an interview with The Daily Beast, a senior Trump administration lamented that the president has once again gone off the rails by getting into self-destructive feuds with medical professionals while simultaneously promoting the work of obvious quacks.
Colleagues feared US Rep. Louie Gohmert would catch COVID-19. Sure enough, he did.
Gohmert's colleagues were afraid the mask-avoiding congressman from Northeast Texas might get infected with the coronavirus. On Wednesday, their fears came true.
It was a shock, but no surprise.
Whatever semblance of normal business remained on Capitol Hill during the COVID-19 outbreak was upended when U.S. Rep. Louie Gohmert, a Tyler Republican, disclosed Wednesday he tested positive for the COVID-19 virus.
CNN’s Don Lemon wonders what Trump would do if we started calling it ‘the Trumpvirus’
CNN host Don Lemon thinks that the coronavirus should officially be called the Trumpvirus.
In his opening commentary Wednesday, Lemon highlighted the negligence of policymakers like Trump to risk the lives of over 150,000 Americans.
Trump spent Wednesday afternoon in the coronavirus hotspot of Texas at an event where he was visibly sweating and no one was wearing a mask. He didn't even bring up the lives lost in the state.
"Why didn't he address it?" Lemon asked. "The state where more than 6,000 people have died, and the president barely even mentions it?"
When Trump did address it, he used the racist term "the China Virus" giving "our hearts" with Texas.