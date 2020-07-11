Florida woman calls Black bus rider a ‘good little slave’ for wearing a mask

On Saturday, TMZ reported that a woman in Florida called a Black woman boarding a bus a “good little slave” for putting on a protective face mask.

“It went down in Pasco County, Florida Friday, when the 2 women were waiting for a bus,” said the report. “When it arrived, the black woman followed the county’s mandate and put on her mask, since she was boarding an enclosed space.”

“You’re wearing a mask like all the other slaves out there,” she added.

“You’re telling me, a woman of color, to be a ‘good little slave’?” replied the Black woman, Megan Charleton.

“I’m a woman of color too,” the other woman replied. “I’m a Mexican woman of color.”

“It doesn’t matter,” said Charleton. “You don’t say that.”

Pasco county has made the wearing of masks mandatory in public spaces.

Watch the encounter below: