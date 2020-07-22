Quantcast
Florida’s coronavirus response is a national embarrassment: medical professor

7 mins ago

Writing in the Washington Post this Tuesday, University of Miami Miller School of Medicine professor Erin N. Marcus gave her thoughts on what she sees to be the grim outlook for Florida’s coronavirus situation, first mentioning the various examples of people ignoring social distancing rules and improperly wearing masks around her town — all things she says contributed to Miami being the virus’ epicenter.

“This is what happens when your state becomes a national embarrassment. And the reason is clear: We have suffered from failures of political leadership at every level,” she writes.

“Florida’s challenges are similar to those that New York and other northern states faced months ago,” Marcus continues. “But while leaders in those states took aggressive action and modeled good behavior, our state has been significantly more laissez-faire and chaotic. Bars and restaurants closed for indoor service in March but reopened in June; now, Miami-Dade County’s mayor has shut them down again. Opening business might have worked if our state and local officials had enforced the correct wearing of appropriate masks, or modeled good mask-wearing behavior themselves, or provided businesses with instructions on maintaining proper ventilation. But they didn’t.”

While leadership could be working overtime to get a handle on the outbreak, Marcus doesn’t see a coherent effort coming together anytime soon. “…this is Florida, a state with a well-established history of being anything but rational.”

Read the full op-ed over at The Washington Post.


Published

6 mins ago

on

July 22, 2020

By

Two charged after anti-masker goes berserk and starts coughing on people at Montana grocery

11 mins ago

July 22, 2020

A Montana man and woman were each charged in connection with a dispute over wearing masks inside a grocery store, which a local Republican candidate hyped as a political attack on coronavirus skeptics.

Steve Ferry says he ran in to Super 1 Foods in Whitefish to buy some lettuce Saturday, and he encountered two women arguing in the checkout line about social distancing, reported KECI-TV.

"Ma'am, you are out of line," he told one of the women, who was not wearing a mask and using profanity toward the elderly woman in front of her. "There is no need for that language."

Bill Barr could face Bar Association probe after complaint details his abuse of office

15 mins ago

July 22, 2020

On Wednesday, Politico reported that 27 prominent D.C. attorneys, including four former presidents of the D.C. Bar Association, have signed a complaint calling for a bar investigation of Attorney General William Barr.

"The complaint argues that Barr has broken Washington's ethics rules by being dishonest and violating his oath to uphold the Constitution, along with other charges," reported Betsy Woodruff Swan. "And it highlights four episodes in Barr’s time as attorney general to make the case: his characterization of special counsel Robert Mueller’s report on Russia’s 2016 election interference, his criticism of an inspector general report on the Russia probe, his criticism of FBI officials in a TV interview, and his role in the disbursement of peaceful protesters from Lafayette Square, outside the White House."

