Food insecurity is contributing to depressive symptomatology amid America’s coronavirus crisis
New research indicates there were elevated levels of fear and food insecurity during the early stages of the novel coronavirus outbreak in the United States, which in turn were associated with heightened risks of depressive symptoms. The findings have been published in Depression & Anxiety.“My work has generally been focused on the intersection between health and place,” said study author Kevin M. Fitzpatrick (@kmfitzpat), a professor and Bernice Jones chair in Community at the University of Arkansas.“The motivation for this particular study came from both that general interest, as well as a s…
‘Trump’s worst nightmare’: President buried in mockery after being ‘humiliated’ by CNN’s Kaitlan Collins
At Tuesday's White House coronavirus briefing, President Donald Trump cut the questioning short and abruptly stormed out after CNN's Kaitlan Collins asked him about the hydroxychloroquine conspiracy theories he was promoting.
Commenters on social media promptly scorned the president.
Trump rushes out of press conference to panic buy "alien DNA and demon sperm" while stocks lasthttps://t.co/QWrQc6Xj8X
Alabama arrests protesters painting ‘Good Trouble’ to honor John Lewis outside the state capitol: report
Protesters in Alabama continue to struggle in getting their state government to recognize the racism crisis in the state.
Protesters had painted "Black Lives Matter" in front of the state capitol, but the city of Montgomery had it painted over.
Today, protesters returned to the scene in an attempt to paint "Good Trouble" to honor former Rep. John Lewis (D-SC), a native son of the state who passed away. But they were arrested.
"Several people, including a former longtime state senator, were arrested Tuesday for attempting to paint 'Good Trouble' and 'Expand Medicaid' on the street in front of the Alabama Capitol. Montgomery police swiftly handcuffed former Sen. Hank Sanders, 77, and at least five others as they began to write the words in yellow spray paint. A few others were arrested after they refused to move back onto the sidewalk," the Associated Press reported Tuesday. "It was not immediately clear what they were being charged with."
Arizona GOP chair had Twitter account ‘temporarily limited’ for spreading COVID misinformation: report
The medical doctor who runs the Arizona Republican Party had her Twitter account "temporarily limited" for spreading misinformation during the coronavirus pandemic.
"Twitter has 'temporarily limited' the account features of Arizona Republican Party Chairwoman Kelli Ward after determining she violated its policy on spreading misleading and 'potentially harmful' information about the COVID-19 pandemic," the Arizona Republic reported Tuesday. "Ward, a physician, has downplayed the severity of the virus's spread in Arizona, even as caseloads skyrocketed and the state spiraled into a national hot spot.