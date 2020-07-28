Former Bush official admits he was wrong to think Bill Barr would rescue the Justice Department: ‘He’s a handmaiden of Trump’

Paul Rosenzweig, the deputy assistant secretary for policy at DHS during the George W. Bush administration, confessed in an interview with CNN International host Christiane Amanpour that he thought Bill Barr would “rescue” the Justice Department. Instead, it’s clear that hasn’t worked out.

“I confess to being disappointed,” said Rosenzweig. “Barr sees himself more as a handmaiden of President Trump’s political interests than he does as attorney for the United States of America.”

ADVERTISEMENT

He said that in addition to the concerns outlined by Amanpour there was also the time Barr mischaracterized the DOJ’s inspector general report as well as special counsel Robert Mueller’s report.

“All of which seem to me to be inconsistent to the fair and impartial administration of justice,” he said, going on to call it a tragedy.

“I think that the evidence is, unfortunately, is increasingly clear that Attorney General Barr sees himself as more as a handmaiden of President Trump’s political interests.

See the interview below:

Fmr. Bush official @RosenzweigP says he thought Bill Barr’s appointment might rescue the Justice Dept. “I confess to being disappointed… Barr sees himself more as a handmaiden of President Trump’s political interests than he does as attorney for the United States of America.” pic.twitter.com/fMEFGNexUw — Christiane Amanpour (@camanpour) July 28, 2020