Quantcast
Connect with us

Former Bush official admits he was wrong to think Bill Barr would rescue the Justice Department: ‘He’s a handmaiden of Trump’

Published

1 min ago

on

Paul Rosenzweig, the deputy assistant secretary for policy at DHS during the George W. Bush administration, confessed in an interview with CNN International host Christiane Amanpour that he thought Bill Barr would “rescue” the Justice Department. Instead, it’s clear that hasn’t worked out.

“I confess to being disappointed,” said Rosenzweig. “Barr sees himself more as a handmaiden of President Trump’s political interests than he does as attorney for the United States of America.”

ADVERTISEMENT

He said that in addition to the concerns outlined by Amanpour there was also the time Barr mischaracterized the DOJ’s inspector general report as well as special counsel Robert Mueller’s report.

“All of which seem to me to be inconsistent to the fair and impartial administration of justice,” he said, going on to call it a tragedy.

“I think that the evidence is, unfortunately, is increasingly clear that Attorney General Barr sees himself as more as a handmaiden of President Trump’s political interests.

See the interview below:

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust the U.S
government to handle a
2nd wave of coronavirus ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Congress opens investigation into ex-gun lobbyist’s role in lifting ban on international silencer sales

Published

5 mins ago

on

July 28, 2020

By

On Tuesday, The New York Times reported that House Democrats are opening an investigation into a White House lawyer and former gun lobbyist, for his potential role in the Trump administration's decision to lift a ban on selling silencers to overseas buyers.

"Democrats are focusing in part on the involvement of Michael B. Williams, a White House lawyer who had worked for two years for a trade group representing silencer manufacturers that had lobbied to overturn the ban," reported Ken Vogel. "The administration lifted the ban this month, paving the way for as much as $250 million a year in possible new foreign sales for companies that Mr. Williams had championed as general counsel of the American Suppressor Association."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Ohio GOP votes to remove speaker indicted in $60 million bribery scheme

Published

19 mins ago

on

July 28, 2020

By

On Tuesday, the Newark Advocate reported that Ohio's Republican state House caucus has voted to remove indicted Speaker Larry Householder, following reports that he has refused to resign voluntarily.

"There was no immediate word on the vote, nor when it would be made official by a formal vote of the full House," reported Benjamin Lanka. "Householder, barred from interacting with potential witnesses in the criminal case against him, did not show up despite some lawmakers’ assurances he would."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

‘The patient can shoot themselves I do not care’: VA watchdog exposes what preceded veteran’s suicide

Published

22 mins ago

on

July 28, 2020

By

The Veterans Administration inspector general has delivered a report detailing the facts that led to a veteran shooting and killing himself six days after seeking help in a D.C. VA facility.

The report, which was released Tuesday, outlined the poor communication and judgment of several mental health and emergency room staff. Worse, however, it showed a callous lack of concern by one of the ER's attending doctors, the Washington Post reported.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image