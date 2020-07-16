Fox & Friends host visibly annoyed when Biden campaign chair throws ‘secret Trump voter’ claims back in his face

With polls looking dire for President Donald Trump heading into the last four months of the 2020 presidential campaign, the hosts of “Fox & Friends” are taking solace in the notion that there’s a group of “secret” Trump voters who are waiting until November to make their voices heard.

In an interview with Rep. Cedric Richmond (D-LA), the co-chairman of presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s campaign, “Fox & Friends” host Brian Kilmeade asked him if he was worried about getting swamped by Trump voters who refuse to talk with pollsters, but who will nonetheless come out in droves for him on election day.

Richmond responded by throwing this claim right back in his face.

“No, I think the pressure and the atmosphere of the Republican Party these days, there are probably more secret Biden voters,” he said. “Republicans are scared to stand up to this president! They don’t want to be isolated, they don’t want to be picked on and bullied if they’re not with this president, just like congressmen and senators are because when they do, they get smacked down on Twitter.”

Richmond went on to predict that many GOP voters were planning to vote for Biden but were waiting for the fall to show their intentions.

“I didn’t know you were speaking for Republicans and already knew their mindset,” an annoyed Kilmeade replied. “He has 92 percent Republican support!”

In which Brian Kilmeade gets increasingly agitated as Cedric Richmond explains that the secret Trump voter probably isn't much of a thing. It is pretty early to be getting this desperate. pic.twitter.com/I4YwiHDfCW — Matthew Gertz (@MattGertz) July 16, 2020