Fox legal analyst attacks Trump officials for ‘inciting’ violence: ‘Political dissent is part of our heritage’
On Tuesday’s edition of Fox News’ “Your World with Neil Cavuto,” senior legal analyst Andrew Napolitano — a former judge and libertarian-leaning frequent critic of the Trump administration — laid into federal officials for “inciting” violence in Portland, Oregon.
Contrary to their mission of defending federal property, Napolitano argued, many of the agents were “nowhere near the courthouse disrupting freedom of speech” and that it is a problem “for them to go out stirring things up in the street.”
“It is an unorthodox way to express political opinions in the middle of the night in the area where nobody lives,” said Napolitano. “But political dissent is part of our heritage and our culture and it is how the country began … I do think they have incited more than what ordinarily would be the case primarily because of their continuous hour-long barrages of tear gas. It is a very serious form of tear gas.”
Napolitano has repeatedly sounded the alarm on the Trump administration’s use of federal officials to quell protests, last week warning that it is “unlawful, unconstitutional, and harmful.”
In the face of public outrage, the administration is moving forward with plans to deploy more federal agents to cities around the country.
Arizona GOP chair had Twitter account ‘temporarily limited’ for spreading COVID misinformation: report
The medical doctor who runs the Arizona Republican Party had her Twitter account "temporarily limited" for spreading misinformation during the coronavirus pandemic.
"Twitter has 'temporarily limited' the account features of Arizona Republican Party Chairwoman Kelli Ward after determining she violated its policy on spreading misleading and 'potentially harmful' information about the COVID-19 pandemic," the Arizona Republic reported Tuesday. "Ward, a physician, has downplayed the severity of the virus's spread in Arizona, even as caseloads skyrocketed and the state spiraled into a national hot spot.
WATCH: Pelosi dismisses Bill Barr as ‘just a henchman for the president’ following congressional testimony
MSNBC chief legal analyst Ari Melber interviewed Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) following Attorney General Bill Barr's testimony before the House Judiciary Committee on Tuesday.
Melber asked Pelosi about one moment in Barr's testimony, when he responded to her characterization of Department of Homeland Security agents in Portland being like storm troopers.
Barr said, "I think it's irresponsible to call these federal law enforcement officers stormtroopers."
Pelosi replied that Barr did not say anything when Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani compared the FBI agents executing a search warrant on Michael Cohen were stormtroopers.