Fox News anchor praises QAnon conspiracy theorists for ‘a lot of great stuff’ during Eric Trump appearance

Fox News complained about Twitter banning accounts pushing the discredited QAnon conspiracy theory on Saturday.

“We’ve been clear that we will take strong enforcement action on behavior that has the potential to lead to offline harm. In line with this approach, this week we are taking further action on so-called ‘QAnon’ activity across the service,” Twitter tweeted on Tuesday. “As we work at scale to protect the public conversation in the face of evolving threats, we’ll continue to lead with transparency and offer more context on our efforts.”

ADVERTISEMENT

But Fox News host Jesse Watters wondered if it was an attempt to interfew in an election, saying QAnon conspiracy theoriest had “uncovered a lot of great stuff” while interviewing Eric Trump.

Watch: