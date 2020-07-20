Fox News anchor shared fabricated tweet in attempt to smear Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

The tweet has been debunked by the fact-checking site Snopes.
“This tweet image was a fabrication, however, and not something posted by Ocasio-Cortez. It does not appear in her Twitter timeline, nor was it recorded by databases that capture and preserve deleted tweets,” Snopes reported. “Moreover, although the tweet was supposedly ‘shared over 20,000 times,’ we could find no instances whatsoever of the original tweet’s having been shared or commented upon at all. It exists only as a screenshot of a faux tweet posted to a private Facebook group.”
CNN’s Jake Tapper corrected Kilmeade for pushing the debunked conspiracy theory.
“That’s not real, Brian,” Tapper noted. “It was debunked a long time ago.”
As of publication, Kilmeade has not apologized on Twitter for spreading fake news.
President Donald Trump threatened Monday to send more military-garbed law enforcement into US cities to quell anti-racism protests, a move he called necessary security action and critics labelled an election year political stunt.
After the Department of Homeland Security deployed scores of Border Patrol police and federal marshals -- many in combat fatigues -- to Portland, Oregon last week, Trump said he could do so in other Democrat-led cities.
According to reports, DHS was preparing to send 150 paramilitary personnel to Chicago after police there clashed with demonstrators seeking to tear down a statue of Christopher Columbus. Separately, 63 people were shot and 12 killed over the weekend in ongoing gun violence, according to local media.