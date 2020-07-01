Quantcast
Connect with us

Fox News’ Ed Henry fired for sexual misconduct: report

Published

27 mins ago

on

On Wednesday, Fox News announced that “America’s Newsroom” anchor Ed Henry had been terminated over a sexual misconduct incident.

The incident, which Fox said occurred years ago and was brought to their attention by a former employee’s attorney, has not been specified.

“FOX News Media strictly prohibits all forms of sexual harassment, misconduct, and discrimination,” said the company in a statement. “We will continue striving to maintain a safe and inclusive workplace for all employees.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“America’s Newsroom” will reportedly be co-anchored by rotating Fox personalities until a permanent replacement is selected.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you think Trump should
rollback Covid testing?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Ohio ice cream shop begs customers to stop berating teenager workers for wearing masks

Published

1 min ago

on

July 1, 2020

By

A northern Ohio ice cream shop is begging its customers to stop berating teenage workers for wearing masks.

Workers at Mootown Creamery in Berea are wearing masks to slow the spread of coronavirus, but the shop's owner asked customers to stop mistreating the mostly teenage girls who serve up ice cream, milkshakes and other treats, reported WJW-TV.

“Do you know how hard it is to work a summer rush in a face mask?" the shop's owner posted on Facebook. "With a line of customers to the door, some waiting outside, online orders dinging on a tablet, the phone ringing off the hook — and then have a customer throw a temper tantrum in the store calling the girls ‘paranoid’ or ‘anti-American’ or even worse – CUSS AT THEM!"

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Texas’ Lt. Gov blasts Fauci as coronavirus surges in his state: ‘I don’t need his advice anymore’

Published

13 mins ago

on

July 1, 2020

By

Texas recently reported a record-breaking 6,975 new infections of coronavirus. But Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick says he will not be taking the advice of top infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci.

“Locking down doesn’t work! If it did, [California and New York] would be doing better than Texas," Patrick told Fox News' Laura Ingraham. "Fauci said today that he’s concerned about states like Texas that skipped over certain things. He doesn’t know what he’s talking about. We haven’t skipped over anything. The only thing I’m skipping over is listening to him. … He has been wrong every time on every issue. I don’t need his advice anymore."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Hundreds of former Bush officials launch super PAC to support Biden: report

Published

21 mins ago

on

July 1, 2020

By

On Wednesday, Reuters reported that hundreds of former members of the George W. Bush administration have formed a super PAC to support former Vice President Joe Biden against President Donald Trump.

"The officials, who include Cabinet secretaries and other senior people in the Bush administration, have formed a political action committee - 43 Alumni for Biden - to support the former vice president in his Nov. 3 race, three organizers of the group told Reuters. Bush was the country’s 43rd president," reported Tim Reid. "The Super PAC will launch on Wednesday with a website and Facebook page, they said. It plans to release 'testimonial videos' praising Biden from high-profile Republicans and will hold get-out-the-vote efforts in the most competitive states."

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image