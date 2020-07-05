Quantcast
Fox News edits Donald Trump — but not Melania — out of Jeffrey Epstein photo

6 mins ago

Fox News was caught on Sunday editing President Donald Trump out of a photo in which he appeared with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

During a segment on the allegations against Ghislaine Maxwell, Fox News repeatedly showed B-roll of a photo which originally included Trump alongside Epstein. But each time the photo was shown, Trump had been cropped out.

Melania Trump, who also appears in the photo, was not cropped by the network. Fox News also chose not to edit Mick Jagger out of another photo of Epstein.

Take a look at the original photo and the video from Fox News below.

