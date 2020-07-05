Fox News edits Donald Trump — but not Melania — out of Jeffrey Epstein photo
Fox News was caught on Sunday editing President Donald Trump out of a photo in which he appeared with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.
During a segment on the allegations against Ghislaine Maxwell, Fox News repeatedly showed B-roll of a photo which originally included Trump alongside Epstein. But each time the photo was shown, Trump had been cropped out.
Melania Trump, who also appears in the photo, was not cropped by the network. Fox News also chose not to edit Mick Jagger out of another photo of Epstein.
Take a look at the original photo and the video from Fox News below.
Donald Trump and his girlfriend (and future wife), former model Melania Knauss, financier (and future convicted sex offender) Jeffrey Epstein, and British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell pose together at the Mar-a-Lago club, Palm Beach, Florida, Feb12, 2000. Davidoff Studios/Getty Im pic.twitter.com/Ukwim7WqIy
— AA (@2AATKINS) July 5, 2020
Holy shit @FoxNews just aired this photo of Jeffrey Epstein, Ghislaine Maxwell, and conveniently edited out @realDonaldTrump because, in case you don't recognize her, that's @FLOTUS on the left. What. The. Actual. Fuck??? pic.twitter.com/bgVJA8fkO5
— Scott Croker (@ScottSCroker) July 5, 2020
Fox News edits Donald Trump — but not Melania — out of Jeffrey Epstein photo
Fox News was caught on Sunday editing President Donald Trump out of a photo in which he appeared with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.
During a segment on the allegations against Ghislaine Maxwell, Fox News repeatedly showed B-roll of a photo which originally included Trump alongside Epstein. But each time the photo was shown, Trump had been cropped out.
Melania Trump, who also appears in the photo, was not cropped by the network. Fox News also chose not to edit Mick Jagger out of another photo of Epstein.
Breaking Banner
Woman at Home Depot cites ‘white power’ as reason she’s ‘entitled’ not to wear a mask
In a video posted to Twitter that reportedly took place in Illinois, a white woman held up her phone to keep from being filmed not wearing a mask while standing in line at Home Depot -- then telling her accuser that she is "white, a woman and entitled."
In the video, the woman can be seen using her phone to block her face from being seen, at one time giving her filmer the finger, and twice during the encounter, she reaches out to knock the other phone away.
The incident began after she was called out for not wearing a mask and, at first, she refused to speak, later saying that she is "white" and therefore "entitled."
2020 Election
Catholic support for Trump plummeting after attacks on Black Lives Matter and his COVID-19 bungles: report
According to a report from Irish Central, recently polling among white Catholics shows Donald Trump has is quickly losing their faith that he is up to the job, with his approval number dropping since the COVID-19 pandemic began and Black Lives Matter protesters hit the streets after the murder of George Floyd at the hands of four Minneapolis cops.
In a recent Pew Research Center Poll, white Catholic approval numbers have dropped, falling from 62 percent support in April to 54 percent now.