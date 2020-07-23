Fox News host fired for coming to work ‘visibly sick’ during pandemic — despite begging Trump to intervene

Fox News has parted ways with an early-morning host who reportedly angered her colleagues by coming to work while “visibly sick” during the COVID-19 pandemic.

CNN reports that former “Fox & Friends First” host Heather Childers has been let go by the network after she was benched for coming to work while sick back in March.

Per CNN, Childers “dismayed fellow staffers when she came to work while visibly sick” and she has not been on the air since.

Although she was seen coughing while on air back in March, the former Fox host says that she twice tested negative for COVID-19 and never posed a threat to her colleagues.

Shortly after her suspension, Childers even made pleas to President Donald Trump to help her get her job back.

“I’d love to go back to work @realDonaldTrump, but the antibody tests only show positive if you have had the virus,” she wrote in one tweet. “I’ve had TWO negative COVID19 tests results & no symptoms. Can I go back to work?'”