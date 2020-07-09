Quantcast
Connect with us

Fox News host shuts down Trump spokesman’s attempt to paint Biden as a child molester

Published

9 mins ago

on

During a segment on Fox News this Thursday, White House deputy press secretary Hogan Gidley tried to shift the topic of discussion to Joe Biden’s alleged inappropriateness with children — an attempt that was immediately shut down by host Sandra Smith.

Gidley was responding to a question about Democratic strategist James Carville’s recent comments where he said Trump isn’t going to show up to debate Biden.

ADVERTISEMENT

“When you’re on the debate stage, you can’t reach out like Joe Biden has done so many times and say, ‘Please, please — bring me my documents, I need to read off the fact sheet my staff has given me,'” Gidley said. “You’re gonna hear interesting comments from Joe Biden about how children love his leg hair, and how he used to coax children up in the porch with ice cream during quarantines, and how he doesn’t know the dates of 9-11…”

That’s when Smith interjected.

“Whoa … hold on — Hogan, we’re talking about whether or not the President wants to debate Joe Biden…”

Watch the full exchange below:


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust the U.S
government to handle a
2nd wave of coronavirus ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Fox News host shuts down Trump spokesman’s attempt to paint Biden as a child molester

Published

7 mins ago

on

July 9, 2020

By

During a segment on Fox News this Thursday, White House deputy press secretary Hogan Gidley tried to shift the topic of discussion to Joe Biden's alleged inappropriateness with children -- an attempt that was immediately shut down by host Sandra Smith.

Gidley was responding to a question about Democratic strategist James Carville's recent comments where he said Trump isn't going to show up to debate Biden.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

GOP lawmaker rails against removing bust of infamous KKK-loving Confederate general: ‘3,000 Blacks were at his funeral!’

Published

11 mins ago

on

July 9, 2020

By

Republican Tennessee State Sen. Joey Hensley on Thursday morning made a number of historically dubious claims in his defense of keeping a bust of Nathan Bedford Forrest, an infamous Confederate general whom many historians believe was the first elected Grand Wizard of the Ku Klux Klan.

According to Tennessean reporter Natalie Allison, Hensley defended Forrest's honor by claiming that while he "was in the Ku Klux Klan," he at least "was not a grand wizard."

In fact, according to the official Library of Congress website, Forrest was the first Grand Wizard of the KKK, although he later did call to disband the organization.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

The Supreme Court just wimped out on Trump’s tax returns — and handed him a political victory

Published

38 mins ago

on

July 9, 2020

By

A cowardly Supreme Court punted today on the criminal investigation into whether Donald Trump, his Trump Organization and others are major league criminal tax cheats.

The high court held that while Trump cannot shield his tax and business records from New York State prosecutors, Trump was entitled to pursue procedural challenges. That could mean months, even years, of delay in the garden variety criminal investigation by Manhattan prosecutors into whether Trump is a garden variety tax cheat.

In its weasely Trump case decision the Supreme Court stood yet again for the idea that you can get as much justice as you can afford, as I’ll explain below.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image