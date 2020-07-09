Fox News host shuts down Trump spokesman’s attempt to paint Biden as a child molester

During a segment on Fox News this Thursday, White House deputy press secretary Hogan Gidley tried to shift the topic of discussion to Joe Biden’s alleged inappropriateness with children — an attempt that was immediately shut down by host Sandra Smith.

Gidley was responding to a question about Democratic strategist James Carville’s recent comments where he said Trump isn’t going to show up to debate Biden.

ADVERTISEMENT

“When you’re on the debate stage, you can’t reach out like Joe Biden has done so many times and say, ‘Please, please — bring me my documents, I need to read off the fact sheet my staff has given me,'” Gidley said. “You’re gonna hear interesting comments from Joe Biden about how children love his leg hair, and how he used to coax children up in the porch with ice cream during quarantines, and how he doesn’t know the dates of 9-11…”

That’s when Smith interjected.

“Whoa … hold on — Hogan, we’re talking about whether or not the President wants to debate Joe Biden…”

Watch the full exchange below: