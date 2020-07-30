Fox News host speculates Trump ‘won’t leave the White House’ if he loses: ‘Is he setting up something?’
Fox Business host Neil Cavuto speculated on Thursday that President Donald Trump might refuse to peacefully leave the White House if he loses in November.
After Trump tweeted a suggestion about “delaying” the election, Cavuto asked Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) if the president is “setting up something.”
“So you don’t think he’s setting up something if he were to lose,” Cavuto asked, “that he’s going to claim that it was rigged and he just won’t leave the White House — crazy glue his hands to the Oval Office doors?”
Blackburn answered by accusing Hillary Clinton of refusing to accept the results of the 2016 election.
“So, if the president were to lose,” Cavuto pressed, “let’s say, by a fairly comfortable margin — he might not like that — do you think he would say, ‘Alright, that’s it, I’m outta here?'”
“I think Donald Trump is going to win,” Blackburn insisted.
“I understand that,” Cavuto interrupted. “In your heart of hearts, do you think if he were — if he were to lose that he would try to come up with a reason not to leave?”
“He has always honored the will of the American people,” Blackburn replied.
“Because if they tried to push me out of here, Senator,” Cavuto noted, “I would just continue doing shows. Because I would not leave.”
Watch the video below from Fox Business.
WATCH: Trump fans line up for Pence rally without masks hours after Herman Cain dies of COVID
President Donald Trump's supporters were seen lining up for a rally in Pennsylvania after the death of Herman Cain.
Cain, who was 74, was thought to have contracted COVID-19 at a presidential rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma earlier this summer.
The news, however, did not seem to faze Trump fans who were seen lining up for a Cops for Trump event in Greensburg. The event was expected to be headlined by Vice President Mike Pence.
Video shared by Trump campaign strategist Marc Lotter showed a number of attendees without masks. Many of the people appeared to be older and at higher risk for COVID-19.
Conservative National Review writer shreds Trump’s ‘weak, self-defeating call for delaying the election’
President Donald Trump's suggestion about delaying the 2020 presidential election is getting some significant pushback in some conservative circles.
National Review writer Dan McLaughlin, for one, writes that Trump's decision to float delaying the election is not only a terrible precedent, but is also impossible for him to achieve.