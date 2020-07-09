Fox News pundit: Tax returns ruling against Trump is ‘a win for him’ and ‘will help the president’

Fox News pundit Katie Pavlich argued on Thursday that a Supreme Court ruling which opened the door for prosecutors to obtain Donald Trump’s tax returns is actually “a win” for the president.

Pavlich made the remarks after the Supreme Court of the United States ruled that Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance can request the president’s tax records in a public corruption case.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I think it’s a win and a little bit of a loss for President Trump,” Pavlich explained. “In the sense that he will now have to deal with a number of these issues and other presidents in the future will as well, whether they are valid requests for information or not and whether they are being made for political for reasons or for valid criminal investigations.”

She continued: “The issue that I think is a win for him is that the bar has been set higher so a number of these lawsuits that do not pass that muster of being valid and getting information about the president’s financial information or other issues is something that will get weeded out in the lower courts before it reaches the higher level in the White House.”

“Certainly having the bar higher and saying you have to have a justified reason you want to obtain these certain documents will help the president,” Pavlich concluded.

Watch the video below from Fox News.