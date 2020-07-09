Fox News pundit: Tax returns ruling against Trump is ‘a win for him’ and ‘will help the president’
Fox News pundit Katie Pavlich argued on Thursday that a Supreme Court ruling which opened the door for prosecutors to obtain Donald Trump’s tax returns is actually “a win” for the president.
Pavlich made the remarks after the Supreme Court of the United States ruled that Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance can request the president’s tax records in a public corruption case.
“I think it’s a win and a little bit of a loss for President Trump,” Pavlich explained. “In the sense that he will now have to deal with a number of these issues and other presidents in the future will as well, whether they are valid requests for information or not and whether they are being made for political for reasons or for valid criminal investigations.”
She continued: “The issue that I think is a win for him is that the bar has been set higher so a number of these lawsuits that do not pass that muster of being valid and getting information about the president’s financial information or other issues is something that will get weeded out in the lower courts before it reaches the higher level in the White House.”
“Certainly having the bar higher and saying you have to have a justified reason you want to obtain these certain documents will help the president,” Pavlich concluded.
Watch the video below from Fox News.
2020 Election
Biden beats Trump to the punch with massive ‘Buy American’ spending package — and GOP allies are fuming
Some of President Donald Trump's "economic nationalist" allies are furious that Joe Biden beat the White House to the punch with a "Buy American" policy push.
The president's former chief strategist Steve Bannon told the Washington Post's Jeff Stein that Biden's $300 billion domestic spending proposal was "very smart," and said the likely Democratic nominee had scored a win.
"The campaign and White House have been caught flat-footed," Bannon said. "Biden has very smart people around him, particularly on the economic side."
2020 Election
Fox News pundit: Tax returns ruling against Trump is ‘a win for him’ and ‘will help the president’
Fox News pundit Katie Pavlich argued on Thursday that a Supreme Court ruling which opened the door for prosecutors to obtain Donald Trump's tax returns is actually "a win" for the president.
Pavlich made the remarks after the Supreme Court of the United States ruled that Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance can request the president's tax records in a public corruption case.
"I think it's a win and a little bit of a loss for President Trump," Pavlich explained. "In the sense that he will now have to deal with a number of these issues and other presidents in the future will as well, whether they are valid requests for information or not and whether they are being made for political for reasons or for valid criminal investigations."
2020 Election
Democrats increasingly worry Trump will push out dangerous COVID-19 vaccine as ‘October surprise’
Democrats are growing increasingly worried the Trump administration will politicize the rollout of a possible coronavirus vaccine ahead of November's election.
Sen. Tina Smith (D-MN) pointedly asked Food and Drug Administration chief Dr. Stephen Hahn last week whether he could promise the administration would not rush out a vaccine to boost the president's re-election chances -- and she wasn't assured by his answer, reported The Daily Beast.
“Dr. Hahn has his talking points down on following the data and the evidence," Smith said, "and I appreciate he said that, but the proof is in the pudding."