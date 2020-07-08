Quantcast
Fox's Laura Ingraham admitted she's preparing for Trump's defeat during 'melancholy' dinner with Roger Ailes's widow: report

2 mins ago

Fox News host Laura Ingraham might be preparing for President Donald Trump to be defeated in the upcoming elections. According to a report at Vanity Fair, the Fox News pundit attended a dinner with Roger Ailes’s widow Elizabeth a few weeks ago, in which the guests discussed Trump’s electoral prospects.

“The political conversation around the table was melancholy, a person familiar with the gathering recalled. With COVID cases hitting record highs and Donald Trump’s poll numbers going in the opposite direction, guests agreed that Trump is probably incapable, or unwilling, to take steps to turn things around,” wrote reporter Gabriel Sherman.

Ingraham, a frequent defender of the president, reportedly said that “we have to be prepared for Trump losing.”

According to a report in Politico, many Republicans are worried about President Donald Trump’s re-election campaign as well.

“I’d say Republicans are feeling anxious, and there’s a real sense of urgency for the president to precisely define his second term agenda. What are we running on? His answers on that have been lacking and he needs to show people why he wants four more years,” Scott Jennings, a top political adviser in the George W. Bush White House, told the publication last week.


