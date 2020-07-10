Quantcast
Connect with us

France investigates report of bodies ‘left to rot’ at Paris research centre

Published

6 mins ago

on

French investigating magistrates will probe claims that human corpses donated for science were left to rot and be eaten by rats at a university research facility, the Paris prosecutor’s office said Thursday.

A probe into “violations of the integrity of a corpse” was handed over to the magistrates by prosecutors who handled the initial phase of the investigation after l’Express magazine reported the scandal last November.

ADVERTISEMENT

The newspaper said the remains of thousands of people who donated their bodies for research were discovered in abhorrent conditions at the Centre for Body Donations (CDC) of the Paris-Descartes University in the French capital.

Bodies were strewn around naked, dismembered, piled one on top of the other, with even a severed head lying on the floor, l’Express reported, describing the scene photographed in 2016 as resembling a mass grave.

Some body parts were decomposing, others lay there chewed by rats amid overflowing garbage bags containing pieces of flesh.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This is very good news,” Frederic Douchez, a lawyer for families who pressed charges, said of Thursday’s announcement by the Paris prosecutor’s office.

Investigating magistrates, he said, have much wider powers to get to the bottom of the affair.

Nearly 80 complaints have so far been lodged.

ADVERTISEMENT

The revelations caused the French government to order the shuttering of the centre and an administrative inspection by a panel which said in June the university was guilty of “serious ethical breaches” in its management of the CDC.

The centre, opened in 1953, was the largest of its kind in Europe and, until its closure, received hundreds of donated bodies every year.

ADVERTISEMENT

(AFP)


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust the U.S
government to handle a
2nd wave of coronavirus ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

West Virginia mail carrier busted for helping GOP by tampering with absentee ballot requests

Published

3 mins ago

on

July 10, 2020

By

A mail carrier in West Virginia is facing jail time after he was caught tampering with absentee ballot requests in a way that suppressed turnout in local Democratic primary elections.

BuzzFeed News reports that 47-year-old Thomas Cooper pleaded guilty this week to attempting to defraud the residents of West Virginia of a fair election when he switched West Virginia residents' ballot requests from Democratic to Republican ballots.

Cooper altered a total of eight different ballot requests, although he told investigators that he did it "as a joke" and didn't mean to cause any harm. Cooper's attorney, Scott Curnutte, similarly told BuzzFeed News that Cooper's actions had just been a "silly lark."

Continue Reading

Facebook

France investigates report of bodies ‘left to rot’ at Paris research centre

Published

6 mins ago

on

July 10, 2020

By

French investigating magistrates will probe claims that human corpses donated for science were left to rot and be eaten by rats at a university research facility, the Paris prosecutor's office said Thursday.

A probe into "violations of the integrity of a corpse" was handed over to the magistrates by prosecutors who handled the initial phase of the investigation after l'Express magazine reported the scandal last November.

Continue Reading
 

Facebook

Dutch ‘golden age’ statue stirs ghosts of colonial past

Published

10 mins ago

on

July 10, 2020

By

The statue of a Dutch 17th century colonialist has become a flashpoint for the debate in the Netherlands on its past of slavery and colonization in the wake of the Black Lives Matter protests.

For some, the sculpture of Jan Pieterszoon Coen, a key official in the Dutch East India Company considered a national hero for colonising what is now Indonesia, is a memorial to the Dutch "Golden Age".

Traditionalists, like populist eurosceptic leader Thierry Baudet, have laid flowers at the foot of the statue in the port town of Hoorn to show support after several statues of historical figures were damaged in the Netherlands.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image