France reports up to 500 active clusters but says no sign yet of ‘second wave’
French authorities have reported 400 to 500 active coronavirus outbreak clusters but there are no signs of an imminent “second wave,” Health Minister Olivier Veran said Monday.
Many of the current virus clusters involve abattoirs or other contained professional settings such as old age homes, he said.
Others had resulted from family reunions during the summer holidays.
“At this point we are very far from a second wave,” Veran told Franceinfo radio, as face masks were made mandatory in all enclosed public spaces including shops, covered markets and administrative buildings.
“The goal is not to worry people excessively, but to keep them on their guard,” he said.
Nationwide the “R” number indicating the viral transmission rate now stands at 1.2, meaning 10 infected people will infect an additional 12 on average, according to the Sante Publique France health agency.
But in some areas on the French mainland, the rate is much higher, with the southern Mediterranean region including Marseille and Nice now reporting a rate of 1.55.
High infection rate in Brittany
Brittany in western France stood at 2.6 percent — meaning 10 infected people could infect on average 26 more people.
If the “worrying trends” continue the government will again consider regional lockdowns or even new nationwide confinement orders, Veran said, adding: “All options are on the table.”
People without face masks in public spaces risk fines of €135 ($155), but “we’re not going to start handing out fines for people reuniting with their families!” he added.
Asked if France had enough masks to go around, having been caught woefully short when the outbreak gained speed in March, Veran said he was focusing on ensuring there were stocks in vacation hotspots as well as the Paris region.
The government aims to have a stockpile of 60 million face masks by October, compared with just 3.5 million when the outbreak began.
France has been one of the hardest-hit countries in Europe, with a coronavirus death toll of over 30,150 people.
(AFP)
Breaking Banner
Russian elites have been getting experimental COVID-19 vaccine for months: report
Many of Russia's business and political elite have gotten an experimental vaccine against COVID-19.
Top executives and billionaire business elites began receiving shots developed by the state-run Gamaleya Institute in Moscow as early as April, sources familiar with the effort told Bloomberg News.
The project, which is financed by the state-run Russian Direct Investment Fund and backed by the Defense Ministry, completed a phase 1 trial last week involving about 40 military personnel, and has started the next stage of testing with a larger group.
Breaking Banner
At least 3,958 people in Texas have died of coronavirus — nearly 20% of those deaths were reported in the past week
The Texas Tribune is using data from the Texas Department of State Health Services to track how many people have tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Texas each day. The state data comes from local health officials, and it may not represent all cases of the disease given limited testing. Here's what we know about the daily numbers.
Under Gov. Greg Abbott’s plan to revive the economy, businesses started reopening in May. But he paused further reopening plans and scaled back others in June. Recently, he told one TV station he regretted reopening bars too quickly.
Breaking Banner
COVID-19 outbreaks are exploding as churches reopen
President Donald Trump declared churches "essential" despite the coronavirus, mandating that they all be open for services. However, many church pastors never stopped working, holding services online, meeting with the sick and desperate, and taking calls from scared parishioners who lost jobs or were forced to risk their lives to work.
For some churches, however, the virus wasn't as important as their need to gather groups of people in person. In Kansas, for example, there were three COVID-19 clusters that came from church-related activities, causing outbreaks in the state.