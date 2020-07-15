Quantcast
‘Generational tragedy’: Art of the Deal coauthor says Trump is continuing a cycle of sociopathy

On Wednesday’s edition of MSNBC’s “The Beat,” “Art of the Deal” co-author Tony Schwartz discussed what Mary Trump’s new tell-all book signifies about the inter-generational psychological problems within President Donald Trump’s family.

“Mary saying that Trump is incapable of doing the job based on what she saw her entire adult life,” said anchor Ayman Mohyeldin. “How does that compare to what you saw working with him?”

“I feel great kinship with Mary Trump,” said Schwartz. “Having observed Trump for nearly my adult life … he is indeed a psychopath or a sociopath. They’re interchangeable. It is fascinating to see her confirm and deepen many of the observations I’ve made over the last four years, and you know, most recently, when I wrote about him as the psychopath in chief on Medium. This is a man, she says, without empathy and without conscience. And that makes him stunningly dangerous.”

“Are you at all, really quickly, surprised about why she is coming out now, and didn’t do so ahead of 2016, with this very intimate and personal information that she knows as a family member?”

“No,” said Schwartz. “If I would be surprised by anything, I would be surprised that she is coming out at all, ever. No other Trump family member has stepped forward to say one negative word about him. You’ve got four generations, at least four generations of sociopaths in the Trump family. His grandfather, Frederick Trump, owned whorehouses. Mary Trump makes it very clear, a man without conscience or empathy. Trump himself is that way, and now he has hostages in his children who seem to have almost exactly the same qualities. It is a generational tragedy.”

Watch below:


