‘George Floyd All Over Again’: Federal agents allegedly beat man in custody — and he hasn’t been seen since

On Thursday, The Daily Beast reported that a guard at an Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility in Virginia kneeled on the neck of a man in custody who was bleeding from the head — and that the man has mysteriously disappeared.

“Since the incident on Monday, July 13, the detained men said that they have not seen the beaten man, identified as 31-year old Carlos Rivas Monsano,” reported Spencer Ackerman. “‘Right now, we don’t know where he is,’ a second detainee, whom The Daily Beast will call Jerry, said on Monday. A third detainee gave a similar account.”

Yet another detainee who wished to remain anonymous said, “It was like seeing George Floyd all over again,” referring to the Black man who was killed by a Minneapolis police officer who kneeled on his neck for almost nine minutes.

ICE says that it has opened an investigation.

“U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) is reviewing the incident,” said a spokesperson. “ICE takes very seriously, allegations of misconduct in our detention facilities. We hold our personnel and contractors to the highest standards of professional and ethical behavior. When we receive a complaint, we investigate the matter thoroughly to determine its veracity and to ensure that the comprehensive standards, which ICE is required to follow under various national detention standards, are being strictly maintained.”

