George Takei one-ups Tomi Lahren

Published

2 mins ago

on

George Takei’s wit and intelligence were the winners over a Tomi Lahren tweet Friday.

The Fox Nation host has been on a tear against “cancel culture” and the left wing “mob” recently, posting angry tweets to her 1.6 million followers that just expose her own ignorance and lack of thought.

Friday evening, Lahren doubled down:

George Takei, the beloved actor, activist, and anti-Trumper wasted no time responding, one-upping the right-wing host:

Boom.

 


Trump already tried to distract voters from health care with racist paranoia — and that was before the pandemic

Published

4 mins ago

on

July 25, 2020

By

In 2018, Donald Trump's very-stable-genius plan to win the midterm elections for Republicans was to hype the hell out of a so-called caravan of Central American refugees who were crossing Mexico in hopes of seeking asylum in the United States. About 7,000 people, mostly consisting of families with children, were indeed making the 2,500-mile trek to escape poverty and gang violence, but Trump and his Republican sycophants tried to convince American voters that they were coming to the U.S. to kill white people and burn down the suburbs. Through his preferred media of Twitter and Fox News, Trump endlessly hyped the "invasion" of these migrants, and suggesting they might be terrorists, and were coming to create gang warfare, not escape it.
COVID-19

With GOP refusing urgent relief for Main Street, tens of thousands of shuttered US businesses now closing… permanently

Published

6 mins ago

on

July 25, 2020

By

Permanent closures now account for 55% of all closed businesses since March 1. 

With Republicans in Congress intent on drastically reducing aid for unemployed Americans and altering the Paycheck Protection Act in the next coronavirus relief bill, workers across the country are rapidly losing hope that they will ever be able to return to their jobs, according to new polling.

Facebook

Trump eases controls on armed drone exports

Published

14 mins ago

on

July 25, 2020

By

The Trump administration moved Friday to ease controls on exports of armed drones, saying that allies need US technology and that other countries outside of a non-proliferation pact were taking over the market.

The White House announced that President Donald Trump had approved a move to diverge partly from the 1987 Missile Technology Control Regime, in which 35 countries agreed to restrict the sales of unmanned weapons delivery systems.

The MTCR was aimed at controlling the spread of missiles that could deliver large payload like nuclear weapons.

But it also covered armed drones, at the time not a major component of armed conflict as they are now.

