Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp deploys 1,000 National Guard troops after violent weekend
ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp will deploy as many as 1,000 Georgia National Guard troops to protect state buildings in Atlanta on Monday following a burst of violence across the city that left four dead, including an 8-year-old girl, and saw the ransacking of the headquarters of the Georgia State Patrol.Kemp, a Republican, issued the emergency order after threatening late Sunday to “take action” to curb the unrest in Atlanta if Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms failed to do so, a move that highlighted the complicated, and increasingly tense, relationship between two of the state’s most prominent politici…
Companies owned by this billionaire GOP governor received up to $24 million in bailout loans
Companies owned by West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice and his family received up to $24 million from one of the federal government’s key coronavirus economic relief programs, according to data made public Monday.
At least six companies from Justice’s empire showed up on the list of Paycheck Protection Program aid recipients released by the Small Business Administration.
The Greenbrier Hotel Corporation, Justice’s firm that owns and operates the iconic luxury resort, received a loan of between $5 million and $10 million.
Trump friends and family cleared for millions in small business bailout
Businesses tied to President Donald Trump’s family and associates stand to receive as much as $21 million in government loans designed to shore up payroll expenses for companies struggling amid the coronavirus pandemic, according to federal data released Monday.
A hydroponic lettuce farm backed by Trump’s eldest son, Donald Jr., applied for at least $150,000 in Small Business Administration funding. Albert Hazzouri, a dentist frequently spotted at Mar-a-Lago, asked for a similar amount. A hospital run by Maria Ryan, a close associate of Trump lawyer and former mayor Rudy Giuliani, requested more than $5 million. Several companies connected to the president’s son-in-law and White House adviser, Jared Kushner, could get upward of $6 million.
World War Z author: Donald Trump is ‘a homicidal buffoon’ who has committed ‘a type of war crime against the American people’
The coronavirus pandemic continues to spread across the country with more than 130,000 Americans killed by the disease. The country is led by a neofascist regime that is actively trying to hurt its citizens through willful neglect and malevolence. The United States is in the midst of an economic collapse which will rival if not surpass the Great Depression. Yet, the very richest Americans are profiting from the economic chaos and human pain and overall destruction caused by the coronavirus pandemic.