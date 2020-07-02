Georgia man sentenced to 1,000 years for child porn gets parole
ATLANTA — A former Troup County commissioner once called a prolific collector of child porn will have a chance to spend the rest of his 1,000-year prison sentence on parole.The State Board of Pardons and Paroles released Peter Mallory on parole May 27, three weeks after an appeals court found the sentence for Mallory’s 2012 conviction was appropriate. District Attorney Herb Cranford said he opposed the decision “but was powerless to stop it.”Cranford released a statement Tuesday explaining his opposition after he said several members of the Troup County community expressed concern over Mallory…
‘Idols of white supremacy and racism’: Robert Lee IV says take down the statues of Robert E. Lee
Another Robert Lee says it’s time for Confederates to surrender to the Union again.The Rev. Robert E. Lee IV, the great-great-great grand-nephew of Civil War general Robert E. Lee, told ABC News that statues of rebel leader like his late uncle are worshiped like “idols of white supremacy and racism” and they need to go.“This is a no-brainer,” Lee said.The Methodist reverend admits that he grew up with a Confederate flag on his bedroom wall and celebrated his namesake’s place in history. Now, Lee says, the stars and bars that represent the Confederacy — which Mississippi’s governor committed to... (more…)
A summer of protest, unemployment and presidential politics – welcome to 1932
The Bonus Army stages a demonstration at the empty Capitol on July 2, 1932.Underwood and Underwood, photographers; Library of CongressJames N. Gregory, University of WashingtonAn election looms. An unpopular president wrestles with historic unemployment rates. Demonstrations erupt in hundreds of locations. The president deploys Army units to suppress peaceful protests in the nation’s capital. And most of all he worries about an affable Democratic candidate who is running against him without saying much about a platform or plans.Welcome to 1932.I am a historian and director of the Mapping Ameri... (more…)
Some Black leaders in Minneapolis speak out against City Council’s moves to defund police
MINNEAPOLIS — Egregious, grotesque, absurd, crazy, ridiculous.These are a handful of the words that some local African American leaders are using to rebuke the Minneapolis City Council’s moves toward dismantling the Police Department, even as they demand an overhaul of law enforcement.While the movement to defund the police has been driven by Black activists, others say that city politicians rushed the process and failed to include a police chief who has the backing of many Black residents.“They have shown a complete disregard for the voices and perspectives of many members of the African Amer... (more…)