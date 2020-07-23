German court convicts 93-year-old former Nazi concentration camp guard
A German court convicted a 93-year-old German man of helping to murder 5,232 prisoners, many Jewish, at a Nazi concentration camp in World War Two and handed him a suspended two-year sentence in one of the last cases against Nazi-era crimes.
Bruno D., who had been an SS guard in the Stutthof concentration camp near Gdansk in what is today Poland, was guilty of being involved in killings between August 1944 and April 1945, the Hamburg court said on Thursday.
He had acknowledged his presence at the camp but argued that did not amount to guilt.
About 65,000 people, including many Jews, were murdered or died at Stutthof, according to the museum’s website. Prosecutors have argued that many were shot in the back of the head or gassed with the lethal Zyklon B gas.
As he was only 17 or 18 years old at the time of the crimes, he was subject to youth sentencing guidelines. Prosecutors had called for a three-year prison sentence.
In his final testimony to the court earlier this week, Bruno D. apologized for the suffering victims went through but stopped short of taking responsibility, German media reported.
“I would like to apologize to all the people who have gone through this hell of insanity and to their relatives and survivors,” he told the court this week, broadcaster NDR and many other media outlets reported.
The defendant’s frail health has meant that court sessions were limited to two to three hours per day.
Although the number of suspects is dwindling due to old age, prosecutors are still trying to bring individuals to justice. A landmark conviction in 2011 opened the way to more prosecutions as it was the first time that working in a camp was sufficient grounds for culpability, with no proof of a specific crime.
(REUTERS)
Breaking Banner
The Trump campaign’s legal strategy includes suing a tiny TV station in northern Wisconsin
This year, President Donald Trump’s reelection campaign filed defamation lawsuits against three of the country’s most prominent news outlets: The New York Times, The Washington Post and CNN. Then it filed another suit against a somewhat lower-profile news organization: northern Wisconsin’s WJFW-TV, which serves the 134th-largest market in the country.
The Trump campaign sued the station over what it claims is a false and defamatory ad WJFW aired that showed Trump downplaying the threat of the coronavirus as a line tracking new COVID-19 infections ticks up and up on the screen.
Dozens of stations ran the ad. But the Trump campaign chose to sue just NBC-affiliate WJFW, which is owned by a relatively small company that only has two other local TV stations, both in Bangor, Maine. The campaign did not initially sue the political organization that produced the ad. That group later joined the case as a defendant.
Breaking Banner
‘The cake has been baked’: Ex-GOP lawmaker says there’s almost nothing Trump can do to fix coronavirus mess
Former Republican Congressman Charlie Dent said on Thursday that it appears far too late for President Donald Trump to do anything that will improve the public health disaster that has occurred under his watch.
During an interview on CNN, Dent explained that the president's poll numbers have taken a dive thanks to both his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic and his decision to send federal officials into cities against the wishes of local elected leaders.
When it comes to the pandemic, Dent believes that the president has boxed himself in, and will have no choice but to suffer the consequences.
Breaking Banner
Is it too late? Fascism expert explains the next moves from Trump’s ‘authoritarian playbook’
At the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum in Washington, there's a poster which identifies "The 12 Early Warning Signs of Fascism."
Here are the criteria:Powerful and continuing nationalismDisdain for human rightsIdentification of enemies as a unifying causeRampant sexismControlled mass mediaObsession with national securityReligion and government intertwinedCorporate power protectedLabor power suppressedDisdain for intellectuals and the artsObsession with crime and punishmentRampant cronyism and corruption
This in too many ways is America in the Age of Trump.